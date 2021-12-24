William and Kate ‘won’t spend Christmas with Queen as they plan to spend it in Norfolk’

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly won’t be spending Christmas with the Queen this year as originally planned.

The couple and their children will instead be celebrating Christmas in Norfolk with members of the Middleton family.

William and Kate’s Christmas plans

William and Kate's Christmas plans have changed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate’s change of Christmas plans come during a troubling time for the UK. With the Omicron variant on the rise, the couple has been forced to scrap their plans of spending Christmas with the Queen.

It was previously reported that Kate and William had cancelled many of their plans to ensure that they could spend Christmas with Her Majesty.

However, with the Queen now having cancelled her Christmas stay at Sandringham, Kate and William’s plans have changed.

The couple is now reportedly going to be spending Christmas in Norfolk instead. They’ll be joined by their children, George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three.

Members of the Middleton family are also believed to be joining their celebrations.

Why did the Queen cancel her Christmas plans?

The Queen was forced to scrap plans to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year (Credit: BBC)

The Queen was forced to cancel her plans to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year, just days before the big day. Instead, Her Majesty will celebrate the festive period at Windsor.

It was confirmed yesterday that the Queen wouldn’t spend her first Christmas without Prince Phillip alone. Her Majesty will be joined by her son, Prince Charles, and Camilla.

It’s believed that the Queen was going to be joined by Princess Anne too. However, the Princess Royal’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Last year, the Queen’s Christmas in Windsor was the first time in 33 years Her Majesty stayed at home, rather than visiting her country estate.

Other royals Christmas plans

Prince William and Kate’s Christmas plans won’t be the only ones affected by the Queen’s cancellation of her festive stay in Sandringham.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly snubbed the Queen’s Christmas invite last month. They will be spending the big day at their home in California.

Yesterday (Thursday, December 23) they shared the first picture of baby Lilibet in their family Christmas card.

The card shows Prince Harry and Meghan with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Archie is sitting on Harry’s knee, whilst Meghan is lifting a giggling Lilibet into the air.

“Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” they captioned the card.

“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”