William and Kate steeling themselves for ‘very stressful’ reunion with Harry and Meghan

The coming together of William and Kate with Harry and Meghan could be “very stressful”, a royal pundit speculates.

Ahead of a Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral next week, observers reckon there could be a repeat of when the Sussexes last appeared with the royals.

That happened at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service in March 2020. An ‘awkward’ photo taken at the time seemed to indicate a ‘rift’ between the couples.

But, according to MailOnline, the reunion could prove as “frosty” as that occasion. However, biographer Angela Levin suggests a solution may be found in the event’s seating plan.

Meghan and Harry went on to chat with Oprah following “frosty” final royal appearance (Credit: CBS YouTube)

William and Kate news

Ms Levin said, in her opinion, that the royal brothers’ appearances could betray their true feelings. Furthermore, she expects Kate to be ‘under pressure’, too.

Read more: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Shock guest list for thanksgiving service ‘revealed’

She said: “I think the St Paul’s service is going to be very stressful for the royals, especially for William and Catherine, who feel they [the Sussexes] have badly let down the Royal Family.

“It will be just as frosty as the Commonwealth Service in 2020. The brothers will look serious and I suspect Meghan’s Hollywood smile will be fixed.”

William and Kate face ‘stressful’ reunion, expert claims (Credit: YouTube)

Harry and Meghan latest

Ms Levin also claimed Harry and Meghan could be attending in order to fulfil their reported Netflix deal.

She suggested the Sussexes might not be able to reject such a request or they could be dropped from the streaming giant.

It will be just as frosty as the Commonwealth Service in 2020.

She justified this by saying Harry and Meghan will want to demonstrate they are still part of the family.

Ms Levon also claimed the US public is not as keen on the Sussexes as they once were.

Pundit claims Meghan and Harry’s popularity is not as high as previously in US (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

‘Seating is going to be a big issue’

Nonetheless, the author also believes she has insight into how any tension might be settled next week.

That could come from seating family members in a ‘long front row’ split by the aisle.

Read more: Real reason the Queen ‘was impressed’ by Kate Middleton ‘revealed’

She went on: “The seating is going to be a big issue. They couldn’t have them near the Queen, Charles and William because they are no longer working royals. I would expect them to be seated with Princess Eugenie, who they remain close to, and they could even be in a ‘naughty corner’ with her father the Duke of York.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.