William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have shown solidarity with King Charles after he issued a special message concerning Ukraine.

Earlier today (February 24) the King marked one year of the conflict involving Russia by hailing Ukrainians’ “courage and resilience”.

The monarch also stated “together, we stand united” as he recalled recently meeting President Zelenskyy.

Additionally, Prince William and Kate later indicated their support for the King’s words as they reacted on Twitter.

William and Kate ‘support for Ukraine’

Quote-tweeting a post from the @RoyalFamily account, the @KensingtonRoyal account added a contribution around 40 minutes after the King’s message was shared.

The quote-tweet included a single Ukraine flag emoji to illustrate an endorsement.

Supporters gave their backing to the Waleses’ Twitter affirmation, with many expressing sympathy.

“It’s so devastating to know that this conflict has been going on for a year,” one Twitter respondent wrote.

“God Save the King, God Save Ukraine,” tweeted another fan.

And a third included several hashtags in their post, writing: “#GodSavetheKing #GodSaveUkraine #SlavaUkraini.”

🇺🇦 https://t.co/XJZcpKtkJL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2023

What did King Charles say?

King Charles‘ brief statement made it clear Ukraine is in his thoughts.

He wrote: “It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation. They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

The people of Ukraine have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the U.K. and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.”

King Charles continued: “Earlier this month I met President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine.

“It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.

“Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united.”

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led a national silence from Downing Street in London.

He was joined by Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained by the UK.

The Ukrainian national anthem was sung following the pause.

