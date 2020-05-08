William and Kate share throwback photo of the Queen to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

Royals Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a delightful tribute to the Queen to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, shared a throwback picture of her majesty the Queen on their official Instagram page.

Sharing in view of their some 11.7 million followers, they shared a series of black and white photos.

One showed the Queen working as a mechanic during WWII, while the additional snaps show street celebrations on 8th May 1945.

"Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day"

During the war the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, signed up as a trainee mechanic and is the first female royal family member to serve in the armed services.

She took on the title of Second Subaltern Elizabeth Windsor and trained to be a military truck driver.

The Instagram caption reads: "Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day — 75 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

"On this day millions of people took to the streets and pubs to celebrate peace, mourn their loved ones, and to hope for the future.

"During the war Her Majesty The Queen - then Princess Elizabeth - joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, where she trained as a mechanic, becoming the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.

"The future Queen attempted to stay anonymous"

"When the guns fell silent on this day in 1945, Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret joined the jubilant crowds in central London — the future Queen attempted to stay anonymous during the celebrations by pulling her cap down over her eyes.

"On #VEDay75 Members of The Royal Family, including The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will mark the day — keep an eye on our feed, and on @TheRoyalFamily for more later today."

Fans of the page were understandably thrilled with the poignant tribute and pictures.

One wrote: "What glorious photos, I have photos of my parents attending street parties, what a special day in our history."

Another posted: "Thank you for your service, Your Majesty!"

And a third wrote: "So nice of you to remind us of this important day! HMTQ is looking like a rock star in that pic driving a truck!"

And a fourth posted: "So proud to be British and so proud of our Royal Family."

