‘Flirtatious’ Kate and William ‘act like they’re on a first date’ as love shines through at polo match

Prince William and Kate Middleton put on a seriously loved-up show at the polo earlier this week.

The Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate attended a charity polo match in Windsor yesterday (July 6).

And, after seeing their PDA, one body language expert has declared that the loved-up pair acted like a couple of teenagers “on a first date”.

William and Kate looked so in love at the polo (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

William and Kate acted like they were ‘on a first date’

In snaps from the event, Kate was seen throwing her arms around her hubby.

They were also spotted laughing and joking together, and exchanging intense eye contact.

The happy couple also shared a kiss as Kate presented William with a trophy after the match.

Kate – wearing a gorgeous white dress – and William then exited the royal engagement walking away together with their arms wrapped around one another.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear more in love than ever (Credit: Splashnews)

‘Natural chemistry’ highlighted

Body language expert Judi James has suggested that the pair’s “natural chemistry” took on a starring role at the event.

Kate’s gaze even moves down to William’s lips, which is a flirtatious gesture.

She told Mail Online: “They later walked off with their arms around each other’s waists, like a young couple on a first date. Their eye contact as they close in for the kiss. This level of close-quarters eye contact shows a very loving relationship.

“Kate’s gaze even moves down to William’s lips, which is a flirtatious gesture.”

The expert added: “Their matching, synchronised arm touches. These show compatibility and a very relaxed approach to touch between them.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has been busy with royal engagements this week (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate and William have been busy this week. They were also seen attending Wimbledon together.

However, William found himself going viral at the event on social media after an awkward moment where onlookers claimed that he was seen “swearing”.

Kate Middleton on feeling ‘mum guilt’

Elsewhere, Kate previously opened up about feeling struck by “mum guilt” because of her busy schedule as a royal.

“George and Charlotte were like: ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'” she said on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby in 2020.

She continued: “It’s a constant challenge – you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”

