‘Real reason’ William and Kate ‘only brought son Prince George to Wimbledon and not Charlotte and Louis’

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a day at Wimbledon with Prince George yesterday (Sunday July 10).

The Cambridges were on hand to witness Novak Djokovic’s victory over Nick Kyrgios for the Men’s Singles title.

Indeed, Kate later presented Djokovic – winning his fourth straight Wimbledon title – with his trophy on Centre Court.

And cameras also showed how George, eight, was able to hold the trophy himself when he met the tennis player.

However, George’s siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not join their family in the Royal Box.

William and Kate, along with Prince George, congratulate Novak Djokovic following his Wimbledon win (Credit: Wimbledon YouTube)

William and Kate at Wimbledon

According to reports, there is a very simple reason why Charlotte and Louis were not on hand.

This is despite their recent appearances during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations where both youngsters almost stole the show.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans during Jubilee events (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louis memorably winked and waved at onlookers as he travelled in a carriage with his brother and sister for Trooping the Colour.

He also endeared himself to royal fans by pulling faces alongside the Queen during the flypast of 70 aircraft over Buckingham Palace.

Charlotte, meanwhile, caught fans’ eyes with her ‘sassy’ dance moves during the Jubilee Pageant.

Prince George applauds at Wimbledon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why weren’t Charlotte and Louis at Wimbledon?

It is believed that Wimbledon rules were partly the reason Louis and Charlotte were ‘not permitted’ to attend with their mother and Prince William.

It’s George’s treat today.

Only children over the age of five are allowed admission – and Louis is only four. The rule ensures kids do not cause disruption during matches.

Kate Middleton presents Novak Djokovic with a trophy at Wimbledon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Furthermore, children are not allowed into the Royal Box at all… unless they are royals themselves.

Charlotte is seven-years-old, however. So why did she not appear?

According to reports, Kate was asked about Charlotte during Sunday’s event.

The Duchess reportedly replied: “It’s George’s treat today.”

And what a treat for his first visit to Wimbledon!

