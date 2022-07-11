William and Kate, along with Prince George, watch the action at Wimbledon
Royals

‘Real reason’ William and Kate ‘only brought son Prince George to Wimbledon and not Charlotte and Louis’

A special day for George

By Robert Leigh

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a day at Wimbledon with Prince George yesterday (Sunday July 10).

The Cambridges were on hand to witness Novak Djokovic’s victory over Nick Kyrgios for the Men’s Singles title.

Indeed, Kate later presented Djokovic – winning his fourth straight Wimbledon title –  with his trophy on Centre Court.

And cameras also showed how George, eight, was able to hold the trophy himself when he met the tennis player.

However, George’s siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not join their family in the Royal Box.

William and Kate, along with Prince George, congratulate Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon
William and Kate, along with Prince George, congratulate Novak Djokovic following his Wimbledon win (Credit: Wimbledon YouTube)

William and Kate at Wimbledon

According to reports, there is a very simple reason why Charlotte and Louis were not on hand.

This is despite their recent appearances during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations where both youngsters almost stole the show.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte wave to onlookers
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans during Jubilee events (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Subtle way Kate Middleton is teaching George about his future role as king

Louis memorably winked and waved at onlookers as he travelled in a carriage with his brother and sister for Trooping the Colour.

He also endeared himself to royal fans by pulling faces alongside the Queen during the flypast of 70 aircraft over Buckingham Palace.

Charlotte, meanwhile, caught fans’ eyes with her ‘sassy’ dance moves during the Jubilee Pageant.

Prince George applauds at Wimbledon
Prince George applauds at Wimbledon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why weren’t Charlotte and Louis at Wimbledon?

It is believed that Wimbledon rules were partly the reason Louis and Charlotte were ‘not permitted’ to attend with their mother and Prince William.

It’s George’s treat today.

Only children over the age of five are allowed admission – and Louis is only four. The rule ensures kids do not cause disruption during matches.

Kate Middleton presents Novak Djokovic with a trophy at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton presents Novak Djokovic with a trophy at Wimbledon (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Furthermore, children are not allowed into the Royal Box at all… unless they are royals themselves.

Charlotte is seven-years-old, however. So why did she not appear?

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

According to reports, Kate was asked about Charlotte during Sunday’s event.

The Duchess reportedly replied: “It’s George’s treat today.”

And what a treat for his first visit to Wimbledon!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince George and Prince William at Wimbledon
Prince William’s ‘embarrassing dad moment’ at Wimbledon with son Prince George
Prince George holding the winner's trophy at Wimbledon
Prince George melts hearts with adorable backstage moment at Wimbledon with William and Kate
Amanda Owen on the red carpet smiling
Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen on ‘challenging’ life change and ‘learning to adapt’
Kate Middleton chatting at Wimbledon and her family inset
Prince George makes surprise appearance at Wimbledon as royal fans share fears
Charlene Scott Neighbours
Neighbours: First look at Kylie and Jason’s return as Charlene and Scott for finale
Rylan and his mum Linda laughing on Gogglebox
Celebrity Gogglebox fans issue plea to Channel 4 over Rylan Clark and his mum Linda