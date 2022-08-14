Prince William and Kate are reportedly set to move their new home in Windsor with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this summer.

And it’s not just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who are looking forward to their move!

Although the Carmbrige children are leaving their primary school behind, Prince George is said to be especially excited to move to Windsor and here’s why.

Prince William and Kate are set to move with their family to Windsor (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate move kids to Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be getting ready to uproot their lives to Windsor with their family very soon.

Reports suggest the family will be moving from their home at Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Their four-bedroom home is found on the Windsor Estate near the Queen‘s residence, Windsor Castle.

It’s also a lot closer to Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury in Berkshire.

But it’s not being close to his family members that George is most excited about!

Prince George is excited to move to Windsor (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George is excited about his move to Windsor

The Cambridges’ move to Windsor means that the children will have to move to different primary schools, leaving their school friends behind.

The move to Windsor will bring Prince George and his siblings a lot more freedom to enjoy their outdoor hobbies.

But despite this big change, Prince George is still excited to be moving to Windsor.

According to Hello: “The move to Windsor will bring Prince George and his siblings a lot more freedom to enjoy their outdoor hobbies, such as swimming, football and tennis.”

Sporty Prince George

Prince George is known for his passion for sports, he’s especially a big fan of tennis and he was recently spotted having a great time at the Wimbledon final with his parents.

He also receives private lessons from professional tennis player Roger Federer.

Federer confirmed that he had been to the home of Kate’s parents to meet George and admitted that George had a good tennis technique when they played together.

He told Hello: “At that stage it’s all about just touch the ball, it’s already good. Same with my boys.”

So it’s just his luck that Adelaide Cottage has ample of opportunities for outdoor fun!

The estate will provide the Cambridge children with lots of room to play outdoors and explore the gardens.

Windsor Great Park is also on the doorstep of the property, where the kids can also enjoy walking and cycling.

So Prince George definitely won’t get bored at his new home!

