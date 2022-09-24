William, Kate and Prince George to ‘quell rumblings of discontent’ over Charles and Camilla?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children, will be vital to tempering discontent towards Charles and Camilla, claims a royal expert.

Charles became King following the death of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.

As a result, Camilla also became Queen Consort.

While many are content with the new King and Queen Consort, royal writer Katie Nicholls claims there could be “rumblings of discontent”.

Camilla has never been as popular as many other royals – and much of this is due to Princess Diana’s everlasting reputation with the public.

With Charles taking to the throne, it’s a crucial transition period for the monarchy.

King Charles will reportedly be relying on Prince William and Kate Middleton to bolster his image (Credit: BBC)

William and Kate ‘crucial’ to King Charles and Camilla’s success

In her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Katie suggests that younger royals will play a big role in the success, or failure, of the royal family.

“The appealing prospect of King William and Queen Catherine with Prince George next in line may quell any rumblings of discontent in a country reigned over by an ageing King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.”

Charles’ coronation is likely to be a pivotal moment, the royal expert wrote in Vanity Fair.

“His coronation is expected to be shorter and less expensive than his mother’s, and the new king wants the public to witness the experience just as they did his accession.

However, Katie says that much emphasis could be placed on William, Kate and their children,. They are considered to be well-liked among the British public.

It’s thought Charles will want to take advantage of their favour with Brits. It could help bolster his own reign as King, claims Katie.

“The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, Kate, and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family. Camilla will reportedly wear the Queen Mother’s crown.”

The expert added that this could see Charles “align his wife with his beloved grandmother”, who was the last queen consort to be crowned in the UK.

William and Kate will be crucial to keeping the public on the monarchy’s side (Credit: Splashnews)

King Charles to keep tradition alive

Meanwhile, Charles is expected to keep up some of the Queen’s beloved traditions.

“His philosophy is that the monarchy is the constant state, inhabited by different individuals,” a source told The Telegraph. “The family traditions will continue as much as those of state.”

However, not all traditions will remain the same.

Reports claim that Her Majesty had “happy memories” of Christmas at Sandringham.

As a result, she would normally stay there throughout December and January.

However, King Charles is expected to stick to his own calendar of travel. This would mean he will likely remain at Sandringham for a much shorter time.

Instead, it’s thought that Charles will likely spend January at Birkhall. This is, of course, his home in Scotland.

