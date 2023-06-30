William and Kate defended as they’re met with shocking homophobic abuse following Pride post

Prince William and Princess Kate were defended by royal fans after they were met with shocking homophobic abuse following a post for Pride Month.

Across their social media pages, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a post teasing a “special #Pride conversation”. They said it would take place today (June 30).

They added in the post: “Three inspirational guests, one iconic London LGBTQ+ location.” The post included a video with Pride flags, as members of the LGBTQ+ community spoke about their experiences.

But royal fans had to step in after the post was sadly flooded with homophobic abuse.

Princess Kate and Prince William shared a post celebrating Pride (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate met with homophobic abuse

Prince William and Princess Kate’s promotion for their conversation for Pride Month was met with many shocking comments – most of which are too disgusting to repeat.

One person wrote: “Why would you do this? I can’t support this.” Another commenter added: “This is political. Not just political, it is extreme. Do you want the monarchy to survive? Because this is one way of ensuring it doesn’t.” Someone else said: “Keep going down this road and this lifetime monarchist will become anti-monarchist.”

Three inspirational guests, one iconic London LGBTQ+ location. A special #Pride conversation, coming tomorrow 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/bhdcoYshVZ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 29, 2023

Despite the shocking comments, many others defended William and Kate and praised their post. One person wrote: “Way to go William. We may be different, we may have different skin colours, we may dress differently from the norm but we all matter. I am with Kate on that! Always have been.” Another fan added: “Looking forward to this! And anyone who follows me and feels differently, or is judging without even seeing the interviews, please feel free to unfollow.”

A third person said: “I bow down to you. Thanks for doing this.” A fourth fan thanked the pair: “Thank you for standing publicly for diversity!”

William said he would ‘fully support’ his children if they are LGBTQ+ (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William’s support for the LGBTQ+ community

Prince William has publically supported the LGBTQ+ charity Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), which supports lesbian, gay, trans and queer young people experiencing homelessness. The group has partnered with Prince William’s new homeless initiative Homewards.

In 2018, while speaking at an AKT event in London, he was asked: “If your child one day in the future said: ‘Oh I’m gay, oh I’m lesbian,’ whatever, how would you react?” William, who is father to George, Charlotte and Louis, responded: “I think you don’t really start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think obviously, absolutely fine by me.”

I think you don’t really start thinking about that until you are a parent.

He added that “Catherine and I” have been talking about what would be “interpreted and seen”. He explained: “It worries me not because of them being gay. I;t worries me how everyone else will react and perceive it and the pressure is then on them.”

The Prince admitted he would “fully support” his children, but would worry about “how many barriers, hateful words, persecution and discrimination that might come”.

Read more: Kate ‘left in floods of tears’ over Prince William’s ‘change of plans’ after advice from Queen

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.