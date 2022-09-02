William and Kate share sweet news during summer holiday: ‘We are delighted’

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be using donations from a new children’s book by GCHQ to fund their important mental health work.

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will receive royalties from the book titled Puzzles For Spies.

William and Kate will be using the donations to continue their foundation’s mental health work (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have written a foreword for a new children’s puzzle book by GCUK’s top codebreakers.

In addition, Puffin has teamed up with GCHQ to release the puzzle book in an effort to teach children about teamwork, different roles and disciplines.

GCHQ’s royalties will go towards the royal couple’s foundation to support vital mental health work.

Talking openly about mental health can be the first step in removing stigma, fear and isolation.

The book is estimated to make £20,000 from GCHQ’s royalties and advance.

This will, without a doubt, contribute to helping a lot of people with mental health issues.

Get ready for our latest #GCHQPuzzle book – #PuzzlesForSpies 📚 🕵️‍♀️ We’ve teamed up with @PuffinBooks to bring a top secret mission to the the puzzle solvers of the future later this month 🗓 🔗 https://t.co/mecB5EQddD pic.twitter.com/ZYQsaTGotr — GCHQ (@GCHQ) September 2, 2022

Puzzles For Spies will include personal accounts from GCHQ staff, codes and brainteasers, riddles and other puzzles.

Foreword

Meanwhile, William and Kate wrote a very heartfelt foreword for the new book, and they both hope it inspires young people.

The couple said they feel “delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book”.

William and Kate said the book’s “designed for younger readers”.

The royal couple said they are excited to complete the puzzles with their children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

They continued: “The Covid-19 pandemic presented one of the biggest global challenges in recent history.

“It impacted our ability to go to work, to school, and to socialise in the way we are accustomed to.

“Sadly, we know the true scale of the pandemic’s impact on the nation’s mental health will not be fully understood for years to come.”

In addition, they then went on to say: “Your support through the purchase of the book will ensure that the Royal Foundation is able to continue its mental health work.”

Meanwhile, the couple went on to say they will, of course, be completing the book with their own children.

“We look forward to helping our children solve these puzzles,” they added.

“And hope that this book brings friends and families together to start rich conversations.

“Talking openly about mental health can be the first step in removing stigma, fear and isolation.”

The book comes out in stores on September 22.

