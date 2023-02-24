In Kate and William news, the Waleses will have to “extend the hand of friendship” to Prince Harry ahead of the Coronation.

There has been much speculation over recent months over whether Harry and Meghan will go to the historic event.

It’s going to be down to Kate and William to look after Harry (Credit: BBC)

Kate and William news: Royal couple to extend ‘hand of friendship’

The Waleses will have to extend the hand of friendship to Harry ahead of the Coronation, an expert claims.

It’s unknown at the moment whether Harry and Meghan will attend the event.

However, according to the Express, they will reportedly be sent an invite by the King.

Relations have been strained between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family recently.

Tensions were reportedly fraught following the release of the Sussexes Netflix documentary.

Things got a whole lot tenser too when Harry released his bombshell autobiography, Spare.

Now, royal expert Camilla Tominey believes that it will be down to William and Kate to make sure Harry comes and look after him.

Will Harry attend the Coronation? (Credit: Netflix)

Prince and Princess of Wales to deal with Harry

Camilla claims that the task will be down to the Waleses as Charles will be too busy with Coronation plans.

Writing in the Telegraph, she said that the Royals have to look as though they’re “accommodating” Harry into the royal fold.

“I think it will probably be beholden on the Prince and Princess of Wales to extend some sort of hand of friendship, which is going to be difficult, but it’s the King’s big weekend,” she said.

“He is going to be otherwise engaged in matters involving gold state coaches and crowns, his wife is also being crowned,” she continued.

“Therefore, it is kind of left to William and Kate to kind of look as accommodating as they did when they did that joint walkabout after the Queen’s death in September…. so we might see something else like that,” she then added.

Kate and William shared a PDA moment at the BAFTA’s (Credit: BBC)

William and Kate news: Royal couple’s cheeky BAFTA moment

In other Kate and William news, the royal couple hit headlines earlier this week after sharing a cheeky PDA moment at the BAFTA’s.

The future King and Queen Consort attended the awards bash on Sunday night (February 19).

However, it wasn’t their appearance at the event that got royal fans talking – it was a cheeky moment of PDA.

In a short TikTok video, Kate can apparently be seen tapping her husband on the bum on the red carpet.

Fans were thrilled.

“Did I… did I just see a video of Kate Middleton tapping Prince William on the ass?” one fan tweeted.

“Awwww getting cheeky there!” another gushed.

