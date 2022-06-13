Real reasons behind William and Kate’s ‘move’ from Kensington Palace to Windsor?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly relocating, and there’s lots of speculation as to why.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are apparently moving nearer to the Queen’s in Windsor.

But what could be the reason?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly relocating to Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate move

Reports claim William and Kate may want to be closer to the Queen in the coming months and years.

Her Majesty is 96 and has been experiencing health issues recently. She’s also been delegating her royal duties to Prince Charles more often due to mobility problems.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been lending a helping hand. William joined Charles by filling in for the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament recently and stood in for her at the beacon lighting event during the Jubilee.

Camilla Tominey appeared on This Morning to discuss the move.

She told viewers: “It makes more practical sense now for them to leave Kensington Palace and come to Windsor because of the proximities of the Queen and [Kate’s] parents in Berkshire.”

It’s believed the Duchess of Cambridge may want to be closer to her parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This Morning today

Speaking about the Cambridge children’s schooling, Camilla said: “I think this is a kind of schooling thing to prepare them.”

However, Camilla said it’s not known which schools William and Kate will send their kids to.

She added: “They’re in the prep school system so George won’t go to senior school until he’s thirteen. It’s all about that direction of travel.”

According to reports, their children will reportedly be enrolling at a new school near Windsor from September when the new school year begins.

ED! has contacted reps for William and Kate for comment.

