Kate Middleton in red outfit and the Queen all in pink during royal engagements
Royals

Real reasons behind William and Kate’s ‘move’ from Kensington Palace to Windsor?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to be relocating

By Joshua Haigh

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly relocating, and there’s lots of speculation as to why.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are apparently moving nearer to the Queen’s in Windsor.

But what could be the reason?

Kate Middleton and Prince William smile with their children during engagement
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly relocating to Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate move

Reports claim William and Kate may want to be closer to the Queen in the coming months and years.

Her Majesty is 96 and has been experiencing health issues recently. She’s also been delegating her royal duties to Prince Charles more often due to mobility problems.

Read more: Royal fans praise ‘classy’ Prince William and Kate as they lead messages to Lilibet on her first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been lending a helping hand. William joined Charles by filling in for the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament recently and stood in for her at the beacon lighting event during the Jubilee.

Camilla Tominey appeared on This Morning to discuss the move.

She told viewers: “It makes more practical sense now for them to leave Kensington Palace and come to Windsor because of the proximities of the Queen and [Kate’s] parents in Berkshire.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children
It’s believed the Duchess of Cambridge may want to be closer to her parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This Morning today

Speaking about the Cambridge children’s schooling, Camilla said: “I think this is a kind of schooling thing to prepare them.”

However, Camilla said it’s not known which schools William and Kate will send their kids to.

She added: “They’re in the prep school system so George won’t go to senior school until he’s thirteen. It’s all about that direction of travel.”

Read more: Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

According to reports, their children will reportedly be enrolling at a new school near Windsor from September when the new school year begins.

ED! has contacted reps for William and Kate for comment.

What do you think is the reason behind Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s decision? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Junior speaking to the camera and Peter Andre on Lorraine
Peter Andre hits back as he’s accused of giving son Junior ‘dangerous’ gift for his birthday
Rhona Mary Emmerdale
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Rhona disowns Mary after she comes out?
Charlene White and Jane Moore debate on Loose Women today
Loose Women stars Charlene White and Jane Moore clash today over Government’s migrant plan
Soccer Aid player Mark Wright prepares to take a penalty as Chunkz shrugs
Soccer Aid star Mark Wright sparks complaints over behaviour
Set For Life ticket
Set For Life results for Monday, June 13, 2022 – tonight’s winning numbers!
Alex Scott smiling as she presents Soccer Aid
Soccer Aid star Alex Scott defended by fans as she comes under fire for outfit