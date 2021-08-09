Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be able to “relax and recharge” during their Balmoral holiday, an expert has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly taken a trip to the Scottish royal residence for the summer.

However, Daniela Elser said the couple might not be able to fully chill out during the trip because of Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir.

William and Kate holiday ‘shaping up to be a rotten one’

Writing for news.com.au, Ms Elser said William and Kate’s holiday is “shaping up to be a pretty rotten one”.

She went on to say that Harry’s new memoir, which will be released next year, may bring “another walloping” for the royals.

Ms Elser said the family “faces the prospect of the drama of Megxit being stirred up again”.

She said “even more revelations” could be “unleashed into the public sphere”.

She added: “For William and Kate, ostensibly on holiday right now, the knowledge that another, potentially even ‘truth telling’ onslaught is imminent would be enough…

“…to make even the hardiest of HRHs consider cracking out the Buckingham Palace-brand gin.

“Given all of this, how can anyone, let alone a future Queen with three small children and an ever-growing workload, truly relax or recharge?”

Last month, the Duke of Sussex announced he was releasing a memoir about his life.

Harry is no stranger to making comments about his family.

He made a string of claims during his and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview in March.

In addition, he appeared to take a dig at his father Prince Charles‘ parenting during a podcast chat.

In a statement about his book, Harry said: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far.

“And excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Some royal experts have said Harry may make more comments about the royal family in his book.

