Prince William looking sombre, Kate Middleton looking surprised
Royals

William and Kate ‘interrupt half-term break with kids’ to deliver message following ‘devastating’ news

William and Kate showed their support

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

In William and Kate latest news, the royal couple have been forced to “interrupt” their half term break with the kids recently.

The interruption was made so that they could deliver a message following a “devastating loss”.

Prince William pointing as Kate Middleton looks on
William and Kate showed their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate ‘interrupt’ half-term

Earlier this week, Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand, leaving devastation in its wake.

The country has been hit by floods and landslides, whilst people’s homes have been destroyed.

Around a third of the country’s five million-strong population have been affected by the cyclone.

Three people have reportedly died. The country has now declared a state of emergancy.

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 15) saw William and Kate show their support for the people affected.

The royal couple took to their official Twitter account to send the people of New Zealand a message of support.

Kate Middleton wearing red and Prince William
Kate and William sent a message to the people of New Zealand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince and Princess of Wales send message of support

The royal couple posted the message for their 2.7 million Twitter followers to see.

“We are thinking of all the communities who have been affected by the devastating weather events in Aotearoa New Zealand,” they wrote.

Stay safe everyone.

“As ever, we are in awe of the valiant efforts of emergency responders risking their lives to help those in danger,” William and Kate then added.

They then wrote a brief sentence in Maori – “Kia haumaru koutou katoa”.

This translates to “Stay safe everyone”.

Prince George, Kate, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte holding hands as they walk to school
William and Kate are spending time with the kids (Credit: YouTube)

William and Kate clear their diaries

The royal couple’s show of support comes not long after it was revealed that they had cleared their diaries for an important reason.

The “important reason” in question? Their three children of course.

Speaking to OK! magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that the royal couple completed their royal duties just in time for the half-term break.

“I think they’re trying, and I completely sympathise with the idea, to clear their diaries for those important half-terms,” she said.

Speaking about their plans, Jennie predicted they may go skiing.

“Maybe they’ll even go back to the Isles of Scilly for half-term, although it may be cold in February. Skiing is a big option,” she then said.

Read more: Princess Kate given new nickname by royal fans after conduct during latest visit

Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national state of emergency

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Kate Middleton Prince William Royal Family

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Cain and Will look furious
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain humiliates Will in awful act of revenge
Linda Nolan smiling to the camera
Linda Nolan ’emotional’ as she shares huge health update with her fans
Emmerdale's male characters are gathered around the bar in The Woolpack
Emmerdale to air ground-breaking ‘first’ in its 50-year history
Iain Macleod with the Coronation Street background and logo
Coronation Street boss on Stephen’s comeuppance and 5 more HUGE spoilers
GMB reporter today, Nicola Bulley smiling in photo shown on This Morning
GMB viewers slam ‘irrelevant’ Nicola Bulley update as they rally around her family