William and Kate ‘interrupt half-term break with kids’ to deliver message following ‘devastating’ news

In William and Kate latest news, the royal couple have been forced to “interrupt” their half term break with the kids recently.

The interruption was made so that they could deliver a message following a “devastating loss”.

William and Kate showed their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate ‘interrupt’ half-term

Earlier this week, Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand, leaving devastation in its wake.

The country has been hit by floods and landslides, whilst people’s homes have been destroyed.

Around a third of the country’s five million-strong population have been affected by the cyclone.

Three people have reportedly died. The country has now declared a state of emergancy.

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 15) saw William and Kate show their support for the people affected.

The royal couple took to their official Twitter account to send the people of New Zealand a message of support.

Kate and William sent a message to the people of New Zealand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince and Princess of Wales send message of support

The royal couple posted the message for their 2.7 million Twitter followers to see.

“We are thinking of all the communities who have been affected by the devastating weather events in Aotearoa New Zealand,” they wrote.

Stay safe everyone.

“As ever, we are in awe of the valiant efforts of emergency responders risking their lives to help those in danger,” William and Kate then added.

They then wrote a brief sentence in Maori – “Kia haumaru koutou katoa”.

This translates to “Stay safe everyone”.

William and Kate are spending time with the kids (Credit: YouTube)

William and Kate clear their diaries

The royal couple’s show of support comes not long after it was revealed that they had cleared their diaries for an important reason.

The “important reason” in question? Their three children of course.

Speaking to OK! magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that the royal couple completed their royal duties just in time for the half-term break.

“I think they’re trying, and I completely sympathise with the idea, to clear their diaries for those important half-terms,” she said.

Speaking about their plans, Jennie predicted they may go skiing.

“Maybe they’ll even go back to the Isles of Scilly for half-term, although it may be cold in February. Skiing is a big option,” she then said.

