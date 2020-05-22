William and Kate in giggles over care home resident's cheeky remark about their bingo lingo

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been doing their bit to bring a bit of cheer to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

So they set up a video call with the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff.

The idea was to bring a bit of fun to proceedings by joining in with a bingo game.

William and Kate set up a video call with the Shire Hall Care Home (Credit: BBC News)

As the game began, Kate took charge of the bingo spinner from their Norfolk home of Amner Hall.

Then they each took it in turns to call out the numbers.

As reported in the Express, Kate held up the first ball and announced: "So, the first number is five and eight, 58."

Prince William was next.

He showed he was no stranger to traditional bingo lingo when he said: "One little duck, number two."

Kate Middleton was unprepared for the residents' honesty (Credit: Splash News)

Tickety-boo

The Duchess of Cambridge read out the next two balls.

She said: "Eight and seven, 87. Six and two, tickety-boo."

They haven’t done so well in the bingo there.

Joan Drew-Smith, a resident in the care home, called out she had won and asked the couple how they were.

When William replied: "We’re very well thanks. How did we do at bingo? We did ok?"

Ms Drew-Smith caused laughter to erupt after saying that it "wasn’t as good as it should have been".

Her carer, Margaret Jones, also echoed Ms Drew-Smith’s comments and said: "They haven’t done so well in the bingo there."

William then added: "Not so well. We’ll say a big thank you and goodbye to everyone.

"We’ll try and do a bit better at bingo next time."

Kate and Wills have been keen to spread a bit of joy during lockdown (Credit: Splash News)

Despite lockdown halting events and cancelling appearances, the Royal Family are continuing to show support for their patronages and support key workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Prince William and Kate have helped with their mental health charity Heads Together.

They've also delivered food to vulnerable people in their local area.

