William and Kate hailed for ‘really showing how to be royal’ in wake of Harry and Meghan dramas

Prince William and wife Kate have been hailed by one expert over their behaviour as the pair are praised for “really showing how to be royal”.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, brand and culture expert Nick Ede said the Prince and Princess of Wales are an asset to the royal family. He added that they’re a breathe of fresh air for the monarchy, too.

The comments come in the wake of years of fall-out from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshells, with another expert telling us the Wales family are the “perfect antidote” to all the drama.

William and Kate ‘really show how to be royal’

Nick heaped praise on William and Kate. The couple are, of course, parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He told us: “I think that the Prince and Princess of Wales are really showing how to be royal in a well-thought-out way. They are commanding the attention in a positive manner.”

Nick also hailed how the couple “control the narrative” in a good way when it comes to sharing aspects of their children’s lives. He said: “The children are always ones to melt the heart. The fact that they control the narrative using official images of the family stops the media circus in its tracks. As a result it allows us to celebrate the family and the children.”

‘Future of the monarchy’

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also told us: “The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales are the future of the monarchy.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe praised the family of five as the “perfect antidote” to the Meghan and Harry drama.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, he added: “William and Kate’s family are the perfect antidote to all the fuss surrounding the fall out with Meghan and Harry. There is no doubt the so-called Megxit rows have placed a greater emphasis on the Cambridge clan, whether deliberate or otherwise.

“We are increasingly seeing pictures of them as a family, and even the video they released during the dark days of Covid lockdown.”

Duncan added: “Wills and Kate are reluctant to throw any of their children under the spotlight and remain very protective.” Echoing Nick’s earlier thoughts, he then added: “But at the same time they are fully aware that the public has a huge interest in the young royals. Their aim is to strike a balance.”

Coronation role for Prince George

All three of William and Kate’s children are expected to be at the coronation next month. Prince George has an official role. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will watch from the congregation.

Nick told ED! previously that he was convinced “all eyes” would be on cheeky Louis. Mum Kate will be under the spotlight too as onlookers watch to see how she deals with any mischievousness on the day.

The coronation takes place on May 6. It’ll see King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla crowned. Senior royals will be in attendance. Afterwards, working royals will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

