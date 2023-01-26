William and Kate branded ‘wonderful’ for latest engagement during cost of living crisis

William and Kate have been flooded with praise after they rolled up their sleeves to help out amid the cost of living crisis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are no strangers to helping out in the community – and their latest effort left has fans “so inspired”.

Fans have praised the royal couple (Credit: CoverImages)

William and Kate help out at Windsor food bank

On Thursday (January 26) William and Kate volunteered at a food bank in Windsor to help pack parcels.

Taking to their joint Twitter account shortly after, the royal couple posted a sweet montage clip of the day’s events.

In the video, the pair can be spotted walking around the building and being introduced to everyone working there.

Wonderful to spend some time with volunteers at Windsor Foodshare this morning.

While at the organisation, they learned more about the support that the charity provides to people in the area.

The food bank, part of Windsor Christian Action, helps those referred from schools, doctors and social services.

The organisation provides weekly packages with food like bread, eggs and fresh fruit, as well as toiletries and cleaning products.

Wonderful to spend some time with volunteers at Windsor Foodshare this morning. The donations and food packages make such a difference to those in the local area who need them. Hope we were more of a help than a hindrance when it came to the packing! pic.twitter.com/krGd5IfTp4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 26, 2023

William and Kate fans gush over the couple

William and Kate then got stuck in to help pack food parcels for the organisation – much to the delight of the staff.

In the caption, they wrote: “Wonderful to spend some time with volunteers at Windsor Foodshare this morning.

“The donations and food packages make such a difference to those in the local area who need them.”

The couple then made a joke, adding: “Hope we were more of a help than a hindrance when it came to the packing!”

Fans of William and Kate soon flooded the pair with praise for their trip to the food bank, with one gushing: “This is lovely!”

Kate often receives praise for her charity work (Credit: Cover Images)

What else did William and Kate’s fans say?

Another fan added: “Good of you to do this. You remind us of those in need, those who volunteer and that a little kindness goes a long way. Thank you.”

A third agreed: “Wonderful work by their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales!!! You are living a life of service and shining a light on so many community organisations!!!”

“Lovely organisation!! Thank you for highlighting the work they do,” penned a fourth fan.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else tweeted: “Thank you for everything you do. You inspire so many.”

“How wonderful! Just love you both!” said a sixth fan.

Read more: William and Kate send special letter to six-year-old girl on behalf of daughter Charlotte

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.