William and Kate’s fears for Prince George as Charlotte and Louis’ coronation role ‘confirmed’

Prince William and wife Kate are reportedly considering the impact of a coronation role for Prince George.

George, second in line to the throne after his father, has been tipped for official duties as his grandfather King Charles is crowned.

And, according to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘mulling over’ whether their nine-year-old son will have a part to play on May 6.

The coronation of King Charles is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey (Credit: BBC)

William and Kate news: Coronation ‘plans’ for George

MailOnline quotes a source as telling the Telegraph that William and Kate are pondering what it best for George.

And that’s because of worries over the “attention he will inevitably get at an event covered by media across the world”.

Meanwhile George’s younger siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are said to be attending the Westminster Abbey ceremony as spectators.

ED! has approached a representative for Kensington Palace for comment.

George could have an official role at his grandfather’s coronation (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Camilla’s plans for coronation?

Additionally, the Times recently reported plans will be made with George’s parents over his involvement in coming weeks.

Furthermore, the broadsheet claimed Queen Consort Camilla wishes for her grandchildren to figure.

It is reported she hopes for the teenagers to hold the canopy over her as she is anointed with holy oil.

A royal insider reportedly said: “It sends a nice signal and is quite a bold move.

“It is another example of King Charles and Queen Consort being unafraid to shake things up a bit to reflect the realities of modern life, of which a blended family is a central element.”

William and Kate are reported to be considering plans for George (Credit: BBC)

‘Line of succession focus’

Elsewhere, a historian reckons an emphasis will also be placed on William, as well as George.

Dr Tessa Dunlop said on the Palace Confidential podcast: “[They] want to keep it focused on that line of succession.

“So we’re going to see a lot of camera shots of Charles, of William, of George.”

The celebrations for the coronation will also include a procession to Buckingham Palace.

Windsor Castle will host a concert the next day, with street parties also expected.

And the Monday following the coronation weekend activities will be a Bank Holiday.

