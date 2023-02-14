William and Kate put their family first as they ‘clear their diaries’ for ‘important’ reason

Princess Kate smiling and her children outside church
William and Kate have “cleared their diaries” for a very “important” reason this week – their three adorable children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will now be on half-term.

And, after cramming in a visit to Cornwall last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales are now expected to enjoy some much-needed family time.

Last week William and Kate headed to Cornwall for the first time as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

And, speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond has said they made sure all their work duties were completed in time for school half-term.

She said: “I think they’re trying, and I completely sympathise with the idea, to clear their diaries for those important half-terms.”

So what are the family of five expected to do with their downtime?

Well Jennie thinks they’ll be heading out of town for a “low-profile” break.

‘A normal family on holiday’

She thinks they may go skiing or head back to the Isles of Scilly.

“Maybe they’ll even go back to the Isles of Scilly for half-term, although it may be cold in February. Skiing is a big option,” she said.

William and Kate have been to Tresco, on the Isles of Scilly, before, both as a couple and with the kids.

And, Jennie said, they “seem absolutely like a normal family on holiday”.

She said: “They keep themselves to themselves. They stay in a lovely stone cottage with four bedrooms, but it’s really quite modest and not hugely luxurious.”

Jennie added that they have a “very low profile there and they cycle around it”.

