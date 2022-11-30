William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have tweeted their commiserations after Wales‘ World Cup loss to England.

The Welsh football team were tonked 3-0 in the Tuesday (November 29) evening Qatar World Cup 2022 Group B clash.

It means Wales will not progress to the knockout stages, having also lost to Iran.

Wales, however, did manage a draw against the USA in their opening game after Gareth Bale scored a penalty.

The tournament marked the Dragons’ first appearance at a World Cup in 60 years.

And as they possess royal titles which reference Wales, Wills and Kate offered their best wishes in the wake of last night’s decisive defeat.

Prince William has been previously criticised over football gestures (Credit: YouTube)

William and Kate send message to football team

Tweeting late last night, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ posts diplomatically avoided congratulating England, who face Senegal in the last 16.

Instead, two tweets – one in English and the other in Welsh – focused on geeing up Wales.

⚽️ @Cymru, be very proud. First World Cup since ’58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024! — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 29, 2022

Their message read: “@Cymru, be very proud. First World Cup since ’58.

“This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!”

Before the match, a bilingual tweet containing emojis of both the English and Welsh flag wished players: “Here we go… may the best team win!”

William and Kate include Prince and Princess of Wales among their honorary titles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How fans reacted

Twitter users were divided over the post. Thousands of likes were racked up within hours but there were also some people voicing resistance to the Waleses.

Many expressed pride in the Welsh team, with one tweeting: “Congratulations on your team!”

Congratulations on your team!

But someone else joked, using several laughing emojis alongside their words: “Have you been watching the correct tournament?”

Meanwhile, someone else claimed: “#notourprince.”

And someone else accused William: “Wasn’t you supporting England pal? Why don’t you be a decent person and drop that title? We don’t want an Englishman pretending to be our prince.”

However, someone else defended the Waleses: “They did previously and when they did they got grief for not mentioning Wales.

“Then when they do they get grief too! Can’t do right for doing wrong.”

Prince William under fire

William was previously called out over his Prince of Wales status earlier this month, ahead of the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Actor Michael Sheen took issue with William, who is President of the Football Association, for giving the England squad a send off.

Michael claimed it was “entirely inappropriate’ for William to ‘side’ with one home nation after a video showing the royal with players was released.

The acting star – who previously returned his OBE in protest over plans to make William Prince of Wales – declared: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as President of FA his role makes visit understandable.

“But surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate?

“Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales.”

“We need to realise how far we’ve come.” 💪 The Wales captain putting things into perspective for his team. #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/AykSd9fel8 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 29, 2022

William – who also holds the titles Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Cornwall – subsequently said he would back both England and Wales.

He said: “I support both. I support England more in the football, but Wales in the rugby. When I was growing up Wales didn’t get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process.

“Getting to the World Cup is a big deal and I’ll be supporting Wales through the process.”

