William and Kate ‘completely on board’ with Meghan and Harry’s eviction and ‘don’t want them as neighbours’

Prince William and wife Kate are “completely on board” with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eviction, it’s been claimed.

King Charles has reportedly offered Frogmore Cottage to his brother Prince Andrew, after asking Harry and Meghan to vacate.

The late Queen gifted Frogmore Cottage to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding in 2018 and they had continued to use it as their UK base after relocating to the US.

In addition, it’s claimed Prince Andrew is also set to be moved from his home of 20 years, Royal Lodge.

King Charles has ordered Prince Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore Cottage (Credit: Splash News)

William and Kate ‘on board’ with Meghan and Harry’s eviction

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond alleged that Prince William and the Princess of Wales would be “on board” with the changes.

She claimed: “They will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours.

“I think they’d probably have Andrew. They’ll be completely on board with this and support Charles.”

I think they’d probably have Andrew. They’ll be completely on board with this and support Charles.

Jennie then went on to speculate: “Charles has probably spoken to William about this, but I think they talk about these things a lot.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for comment.

Prince Andrew is set to move into Frogmore Cottage, according to repots (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan and Prince Harry’s eviction

King Charles reportedly wants his son and daughter-in-law out of Frogmore Cottage before his coronation in May.

Furthermore, a source claimed to The Sun: “Charles wanted to start after his coronation with the issues of Harry and Meghan and Andrew put to bed.

“The situation has dragged on far too long and he wanted to act decisively and quickly,” they then added.

An Archewell spokesperson then confirmed: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

It was recently said that there was “no chance” Prince Andrew would move from Royal Lodge.

A source alleged to the Mirror: “He [said] he’s not leaving. There is no chance that will happen. Even if the King wanted him to, how would that work?”

They then went on to speculate: “The King won’t evict him. So there is no chance it will come to that.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan eviction ‘clear sign’ of Charles’ ‘anger’ over son’s treatment of Camilla

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.