Kate Middleton and Prince William look genuinely happy and closer than ever, a royal expert has revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

This was commemorated with a touching video showing the couple larking around with their three children at the seaside.

And the cherry on top of the cake is the fact that royal expert Duncan Larcombe has said the couple look “genuinely comfortable and happy” together at recent events.

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear ‘genuinely happy’ (Credit: SplashNews)

What did the expert say about William and Kate?

Duncan told The Mirror that he believes the duchess enjoys taking the centre stage, while William is quite content to mingle within a crowd and crack jokes.

He said: “What we’re seeing with Kate and William is just how genuinely comfortable and happy they are together.

“They really look as though everything that has happened in the past year has only pushed them closer together. They’re closer than ever.”

Kate and William just celebrated their 10th anniversary (Credit: SplashNews)

And a body language expert agrees!

Body language expert Derek Heron said he noticed they often display identical body language.

Known as mirroring, Derek says this is a good sign that a relationship is healthy.

Speaking to OK!, he claimed: “This is a great sign – an indication of rapport and that they are definitely on the same wavelength.

“They are in an emotionally strong relationship and very much in tune with one another.”

Kate heads to the V&A on a solo visit

Meanwhile Kate attended an event solo today to mark the reopening of the Victoria & Albert Museum.

The duchess stunned in a red dress that accentuated her tall and slimline frame.

She paired the houndstooth Alessandra Rich dress with a black face mask and black buckle heels.

Rough few months for William and Kate

It’s been a tough few months for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but they seem keen to throw themselves back into their royal duties.

In addition to the stresses of lockdown, William’s brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle gave a revealing interview to Oprah Winfrey.

In it, Harry said that William was “trapped” within the confines of the royal family.

And Meghan claimed that Kate had made her cry in the lead up to her wedding to Harry.



Then tragedy struck in April when Prince Philip died at the age of 99.

Despite these setbacks, the duke and duchess are carrying on as usual with their engagements.

