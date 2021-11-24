William and Kate’s ‘Christmas carol concert to be shown on ITV after BBC ban’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly doubled down on their BBC ban after it was reported that ITV is in negotiations to air a carol concert involving them this Christmas.

The news comes just days after the royals released a statement criticising the BBC for a documentary it aired.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert will reportedly air in December (Credit: BBC)

What is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas show about?

ITV reportedly only became aware of the offer to air the concert last week.

The Sun reported that Kate Middleton will take a leading role in the concert at Westminster Abbey. It also claimed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis may attend too. Kensington Palace hasn’t confirmed this, though.

However, contracts are still being approved. This is why ITV is yet to announce its involvement in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert.

The documentary looked at the alleged ‘rift’ between Prince William and Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why have Prince William and Kate Middleton boycotted the BBC?

This news comes just two days after the royal households released a shared statement regarding the BBC. The BBC recently released a new documentary titled ‘The Princes and The Press’.

The documentary looked at how Prince William and Harry‘s relationships with the press changed after the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The documentary also included suggestions of royal sources speaking to journalists behind the scenes.

The statement shown at the end of the show said: “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

The documentary looked at Meghan Markle’s alleged ‘bullying’ of palace staff too (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

What else did the documentary look at?

The documentary was also of interest as it featured one of Meghan Markle‘s lawyers. Meghan’s lawyer responded to reports from 2018 of Meghan’s alleged treatment of palace staff. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly ‘bullied’ and ‘humiliated’ staff. Meghan denies these claims.

“Those stories were false,” Meghan’s lawyer, Jenny Afia, said.

“This narrative that no-one can work for the Duchess of Sussex, she was too difficult and demanding as a boss and everyone had to leave, it’s just not true.”

The concluding episode of the documentary will air on BBC Two on Monday 29 November at 9pm. It will look at the period between 2018 and 2021.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert will reportedly air either on December 23 or December 24 on ITV.

