Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially released their Christmas card for 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge beamed alongside their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the stunning picture.

Now, fans have compared Charlotte, five, to her great-grandmother The Queen.

William and Kate released their Christmas card 2020 (Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The photo was taken in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous.

The Kensington Royal Instagram account shared the picture on Wednesday.

It was captioned: “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year.”

In the image, George, Charlotte and Louis show off their best smiles as William and Kate wrapped their arms around them.

Royal fans think Charlotte looks just like The Queen (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

What did fans say about William and Kate’s Christmas card 2020?

Fans gushed over the gorgeous family snap with some saying Charlotte looks just like The Queen.

One person commented: “Charlotte looks just like The Queen.”

Little Princess Charlotte looks just like Her Majesty!

Another wrote: “George looks like Diana’s side, Charlotte looks like The Queen, and Louis looks like Kate! Beautiful family.”

A third said: “Little Princess Charlotte looks just like Her Majesty!”

Princess Charlotte beamed alongside her siblings in the family photo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “Charlotte looks so like Queen Elizabeth.”

Others gushed over Louis and George as one said: “The boys are definitely Middleton men! Look like their maternal grandfather! Lovey pic.”

Another wrote: “Looks like Louis has Christmas spirit for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and wife Camilla also released their Christmas card for 2020 on Wednesday.

The stunning picture shows the couple sitting on a bench looking casual and relaxed.

Around them were flowers and a beautiful garden.

The caption read: “Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

“The photo was taken in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland.”

One fan gushed: “Such a nice picture, and the garden is beautiful! And I love the bees and butterflies on the flowers.”

