George, Charlotte and Louis ‘need space to feel and work through emotions’ after Queen’s passing

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales’ children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis need time to grapple with the Queen’s passing, an expert has said.

The Queen passed away last Thursday (September 8) at Balmoral.

The country has been grieving with the royals ever since, and the Royal Family have been looking sombre while performing royal duties.

However, little has been seen of youngsters Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The little ones were having their first week at their new school when Her Majesty passed.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis ‘need space’ to grieve

Child coach Natalie Costa told Express.co.uk that the little royals are going to need “space” to deal with their emotions, many of which will be brand new to them.

She said: “Undoubtedly, the children will be upset about the passing of their great granny. And what’s important is that they are given the space to feel and work through their big emotions (sadness, upset, worry).”

She went on to add that it will be vital for their parents, Kate and William, to step in and guide them through their grief.

Meanwhile, Louis has reportedly been a source of comfort for Kate.

During a walkabout in Windsor after the Queen’s passing, Kate reportedly told royal fans that Louis had told her: “Gan-Gan’s with Great-Grandpa.”

Meanwhile, during a royal visit on Thursday, Kate revealed that her children are “doing well” following the loss of their great-grandmother.

Speaking to the BBC, a royal fan revealed what Kate had said about her children while at Windsor.

“My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange,” they said.

According to the royal fan, Kate also shared that Prince George “understands the loss” of the Queen. However, she added that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis understand “less so”.

Queen’s funeral

Meanwhile, yesterday saw the Queen’s coffin make the journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Some members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, marched behind the coffin in procession.

Her Majesty’s coffin will now remain in Westminster Hall until the funeral on Monday. In the morning of September 19, it will move to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.

Huge queues in London built up on Thursday. Royal fans waited for hours for a chance to see the Queen’s coffin.

Some have been queuing as long as six or seven hours for the opportunity. Hundreds of thousands could make their wake through Westminster ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

