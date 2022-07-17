William and Kate lead birthday tributes to Camilla as she turns 75

Prince William and Kate Middleton have led birthday tributes to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, on her 75th birthday.

The Cambridges wished Prince Charles‘ wife a “very happy” birthday on Twitter and Instagram this morning (Sunday July 17).

According to reports, Camilla will celebrate with a small family dinner at the Highgrove estate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton join Camilla and Prince Charles at the No Time To Die premiere (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate pay tribute to Camilla

Included in the celebratory posts is an image, which can be seen here, of Camilla walking through woodland and bluebells.

It is one from a set of photos taken for Country Life magazine. Camilla has guest-edited the publication to mark her birthday, and also its own 125th anniversary.

The post read: “Wishing a very happy 75th birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall today!”

Kate reportedly took the shot which appears on the cover of the magazine. But it is not known whether the Duchess of Cambridge also captured the picture shared by William and Kate on social media.

Followers rapidly gave their backing to the posts, with thousands of fans on Twitter giving the Cambridges’ message a ‘Like’.

Hundreds also added their own birthday wishes to the post and complimented Camilla’s appearance in the photo.

Kate Middleton recently took images of Camilla for Country Life magazine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Stunning photograph,” commented one fan.

Another said: “What a lovely photo.”

That is a great picture of her.

A third person agreed: “Such a beautiful photograph.”

Camilla, future Queen Consort, joins the Queen, her husband and the Cambridges during the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla’s birthday

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “That is a great picture of her.”

Elsewhere, another supporter commended Camilla for her service to the royal family.

“Keep being you and keep blazing your own trail,” they urged.

“Keep being the devoted wife that you are and keep serving Her Majesty as selflessly as ever. Happy Birthday, Diamond Duchess!”

The Queen’s official Twitter page also paid tribute to Camilla writing: “Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy 75th Birthday!”

