The Queen’s ‘dearest wish’ involving Prince William and Prince Harry ‘revealed’

Prince William and Prince Harry recently united for their grandmother the Queen’s funeral and now reports claim the monarch had a wish involving the pair.

Queen Elizabeth II died earlier this month aged 96 at Balmoral.

Princes William and Harry’s alleged rift is said to have concerned the Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Harry latest

Royal historian Robert Hardman claims the late monarch would have hoped that her grandson Prince Harry could repair his relationship with his brother Prince William and father, King Charles III.

“The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her,” the author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II told PEOPLE.

“I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have become distant from other family members in recent years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles in early 2020 and have resided in Meghan’s home state of California since.

The magazine claims a source revealed: “You’d think that all members of the family would unite and support the King, especially.

The Queen’s dearest wish revealed

“Perhaps some wounds can be healed in the process. It would likely have been Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish.

“She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn’t hold grudges. Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her.

Elsewhere, royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed that the alleged feud will likely never end.

“There have been real repercussions, particularly for William,” she said in extracts from her book published by Vanity Fair.

William reportedly expected Harry to “be his wingman” throughout their adult lives.

However, the book claimed that William is still finding it difficult to “forgive” Harry’s actions.

The Queen was laid to rest this week in a state funeral (Credit: BBC)

Can the royal family mend the ‘feud’?

The book also alleged: “The brothers’ estrangement also threatens to cast a shadow over Charles’s reign and possibly William’s. Charles knows his public reputation could suffer if he is seen to be turning his back on his youngest son.”

Despite everything, it’s believed that King Charles is determined to mend the family rift.

Read more: King Charles to ban Prince Harry’s children from taking up royal titles?

Reports claim Charles is desperate to be a grandfather figure to Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet.

Nicholl said that those close to Charles say “he won’t stop trying to heal the rift with his son”.

They added that he feels “hurt and disappointed” but he has always said his love for Harry is “unconditional”.

What do you think of this story regarding William and Harry? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!