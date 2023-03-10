William and Harry ‘will reconcile when the time is right’, expert predicts

Princes William and Harry will one day “reconcile”, an expert has predicted, but only when “the time is right”.

Things haven’t been the same between the once-close brothers since Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties.

Now, with Harry in America and William in Britain, miles divide the brothers.

But brand and culture expert Nick Ede has predicted the bond they once shared will one day bring them back together.

It’s thought William could one day reunite with brother Harry (Credit: Splash News)

William and Harry ‘will reconcile when the time is right’

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Nick said that he thinks Meghan and Harry’s bombshells will be hard for the royal family to forgive.

“This has gone deep into the family and it’s affected them all,” he claimed.

The brothers have had such a strong bond that I do think they will reconcile when the time is right.

“I think that the Queen was always about never complain, never explain. Perhaps this will be how it will be from them.”

However, he added: “The brothers have had such a strong bond that I do think they will reconcile when the time is right.”

Nick previously said that he thinks the senior royals are now “stuck between a rock and a hard place” with Meghan and Harry.

He claimed that they have been “blindsided” by their actions.

Harry and Meghan put distance between themselves and the royals after stepping down from duties (Credit: Splash News)

Coronation olive branch is ‘the right thing’

However, extending the olive branch and inviting the Sussexes to the upcoming coronation is the “right thing” to do.

He told us: “The British public will see a father wanting his son at his coronation. This will make them think about the family and their values.

“I think they have done the right thing in inviting them to come to the coronation.”

However, as to whether they will attend, well that remains to be seen…

“It’s up to Harry and Meghan to decide what is the right thing to do for them and the family,” he concluded.

Archie and Lili’s titles

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan revealed that Archie and Lili had been handed royal titles.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Nick predicted how mum-of-two Meghan would be feeling.

He also touched on and how it could affect the family dynamic in the future.

He said: “I think that Meghan’s children will be very popular. All eyes will be on them. She will prove to be a very popular mother who will keep her children’s feet on the ground.”

He added: “I think Meghan and Harry will be very careful with the way they treat their children and their titles.”

He added that he thinks they’ll approach it “much in the same way that Fergie has daughters who are princesses but she hasn’t monetised it”.

Nick then added: “I don’t think they need to do that.”

