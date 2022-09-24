Princes William and Harry have reportedly been estranged since Harry quit the royal family and moved to America with wife Meghan Markle.

However, it’s been alleged that an apology may no longer be enough to heal the rift.

The once-close brothers’ strained relationship has since been constantly under the microscope.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came when Harry and Meghan made shocking claims on Oprah.

As a result, royal author Katie Nicholl claims that William’s young family were “thrust into the spotlight prematurely”.

“There have been real repercussions, particularly for William,” she says in her new book.

It’s believed that William expected Harry to “be his wingman” throughout their adult lives.

Prince Harry latest: William ‘unable’ to forgive

However, it’s believed William is still finding it difficult to “forgive” Harry’s actions.

“William and Kate also felt a sense of relief, that ‘the drama was gone’ when Harry and Meghan left, as a source told me. To this day, William still cannot forgive his brother,” she claimed.

She alleges that Prince Harry’s departure had even more far-reaching repercussions, however.

“The brothers’ estrangement also threatens to cast a shadow over Charles’s reign and possibly William’s. Charles knows his public reputation could suffer if he is seen to be turning his back on his youngest son.

“The Queen, who was deeply hurt by Harry’s decision to leave his family and the country, nonetheless ensured the door was always open for her grandson and his wife and children to return. For now, Frogmore House is still theirs.”

Despite everything, it’s believed that King Charles is determined to mend the family rift.

It’s thought Charles is desperate to be a grandfather figure to Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet.

Katie that those close to Charles say “he won’t stop trying to heal the rift with his son”.

They added that he is “hurt and disappointed” but he has always said his love for Harry is “unconditional”.

What will Charles’ coronation look like?

Meanwhile, reports claim King Charles could hold his coronation on June 2 2023.

However, it’s thought that the King will make sure the budget stays strict.

One royal source told the Mirror that Charles understands that Brits are currently going through an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

The insider explained: “He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision.”

