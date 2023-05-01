Hopes of reconciliation for William and Harry fade as ‘different paths’ laid bare

Princes William and Harry had their “different paths” laid bare last week as they both embarked on separate public outings – and the contrast between the brothers seemed starker than ever.

William and Harry both made public appearances last week, in the run up to the coronation of their father King Charles III.

William, Prince of Wales, was laying a wreath in Hyde Park to honour Anzac Day on Tuesday morning (April 25). He looked very emotional at the service, which commemorates the Australian and New Zealand soldiers who fell at Gallipoli in WW1.

Prince William laid a wreath for Anzac Day (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and William on ‘different paths’

His brother, meanwhile, accompanied wife Meghan to a LA Lakers play-off match on Monday evening (April 24). They watched the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies from a VIP suite, joined by members of Archewell staff.

It is the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public since they responded to their invitation to the coronation. The couple confirmed that Harry will be attending, while Meghan will stay at home in California with their children.

There were reports that Meghan’s absence was down to a lack of response from Charles over her accusations of racism within the royal family. However Meghan has since disputed any such claims.

Prince Harry will be attending the coronation without Meghan (Credit: Cover Images)

‘No starker illustration’

These two radically different outings from the princes caught the attention of many royal commentators. Richard Eden of the Daily Mail, found it to be very telling of their “different paths”.

He took to Twitter to share his interpretation of the events, saying: “William is up at the crack of dawn for a moving Anzac Day ceremony, while Prince Harry is pictured flirting with Meghan on a ‘kiss-cam’ at a basketball game in the USA.”

The “kiss-cam” refers to the big screen at the basketball game, on which Harry and Meghan appeared. They put on a romantic display which was met with cheers from the crowd. Eden concluded by asking: “Can there be any starker illustration of the different paths the brothers have chosen?”

The observations do not appear to bode well for a reconciliation between the two brothers. Royal experts have already warned that Prince Harry can expect a far from warm welcome from his family members when he returns to England on May 6.

