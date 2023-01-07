Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly drifted apart in recent years, but Diana had just one wish for the pair, a royal expert claims.

William and Harry were always close growing up, and it seemed the pair would remain close all the way up to William’s reign.

However, sadly that never came true.

While she was alive, Princess Diana apparently had a hope that the two brothers would be able to support each other through thick and thin.

Diana had just ‘one wish’ for William and Harry

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has shared that Diana’s only wish was “that Harry would be his [William’s] wingman”.

Writing for The Telegraph, Jennie said Diana told her that William felt the “burden” of becoming King from a “young age”.

Diana reportedly said: “William’s all right. This country’s very lucky to have William.”

Elsewhere, Jennie commented on the shocking revelations being made in Harry’s new book, Spare.

The royal expert asserts that there is hope considering Harry’s insistence that he wants to reconcile with his father and brother.

She goes on to say: “The vitriol in the book and interviews is a bizarre path to family peace. But Harry insists the ball is now in their court.

“In my view, it means that he wants an apology from them for the way he feels he has been treated. At the ludicrous root of it all, perhaps he wants them to say sorry that he had the misfortune to be born second.”

Meanwhile, Harry makes numerous shocking claims in his book, Spare.

Among the revelations include Harry alleging his brother Prince William ‘attacked’ him during an altercation in 2019. He says it caused him to fall onto a dog bowl and get “scrapes and bruises”.

Other surprising revelations include Harry confessing to taking drugs.

He also claims William and Kate encouraged him to wear a nazi outfit as a fancy dress costume.

Harry also recalls a sad moment when he “snapped” at his wife, Meghan Markle, angrily.

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

