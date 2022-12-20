Although Princes William and Harry may have reunited a few times in the past months, they are nowhere near to bringing their relationship back to where it was pre-Megxit.

Now, as a result of the alleged on-going feud, a former royal palace insider has made a heartbreaking confession about brothers William and Harry.

According to former royal patisserie chef Fiona Burton, even when the boys were younger their relationship was far from perfect.

An insider has gave an insight into William and Harry’s relationship (Credit: SplashNews)

Palace insider reveals sad confession about William and Harry

Fiona was just 20 years old when she landed the chance to work for the royal family at Windsor Castle.

For 12 months, Fiona worked as a royal patisserie chef, and during that time she most likely saw a lot.

Speaking to Slingo, she spilled the beans on royal life, as well making a sad revelation about brothers Prince William and Harry.

When asked if the brothers ever joked around, Fiona said: “It was not as if they were messing or joking around because they were still adults.

You couldn’t go up and have a joke with them. That wouldn’t go down well.

“I always got the sense they don’t have that, like I was with my brother where we would be fooling around. They’re not brought up in that type of environment.”

Fiona continued: “It doesn’t matter if they were visiting staff or out there in front of the public, that’s how they behaved.

“You couldn’t go up and have a joke with them. That wouldn’t go down well,” she added.

Fiona also revealed how different the brothers are (Credit: SplashNews)

Fiona describes difference between brothers

However, Fiona says that the brothers were “pleasant and nice and always seemed relaxed and relaxed with each other”.

Fiona, who was a part of the Queen Mother’s birthday celebrations, also noted how different the brothers were to one another.

“He [Prince Harry] has got a strong streak in him that has this independence and doesn’t want to be tied down to royalty,” Fiona claimed.

“Whereas his brother is completely different. William is more like his dad,” she said.

The princes, along with their wives, reunited at Windsor in September (Credit: SplashNews)

William and Harry reunite at Windsor

Reports have previously claimed a rift exists between the royal siblings.

However, in September, the pair reunited for a Windsor walkabout shortly after their grandmother the Queen’s death.

Previous to that, William and Harry were seen together nearly a year earlier as they unveiled a statue of Diana in July 2021.

They also both attended the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip a couple of months before that in April of the same year.

At the time, a body language expert said that William and Harry – and Kate and Meghan – put on a united front at Windsor.

Judi James told The Sun: “This is a phenomenal display of unity between William and Harry. As an intentional gesture, it implies unity and some bonding prompted by mutual grief.

“Arriving and leaving together signals proximity and shared conversations and although there are no overkill displays of hugging or touch, these do look like baby steps that build on Charles’s declaration of love for his youngest son and his wife.”

