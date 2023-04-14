Harry and William’s ‘opportunity’ at coronation as Meghan won’t be ‘distraction’

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry will have an ‘opportunity’ to mend their rift at the coronation, a royal expert has claimed.

Prince Harry will be returning to the UK on his own for King Charles‘ coronation while his wife Meghan stays at home. But does this mean that Harry and William can finally mend their bridges during the event?

Prince Harry will be attending King Charles’ coronation on his own while Meghan stays at home (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry will be attending King Charles’ coronation

Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the coronation has been up in the air ever since it was announced that they were officially invited by the King.

But on Wednesday, Prince Harry revealed that he will be attending King Charles’ coronation alone on May 6. Meanwhile, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be staying at home in California.

It’ll be a great opportunity for the brothers to got to one side and have a conversation.

Buckingham Palace announced his decision in a statement. The statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The coronation takes place on May 6 which is the same day as their son Prince Archie’s birthday. And many reports have claimed that it may have been a factor in the couple’s decision for Meghan to stay at home with the children.

Royal expert claims that Prince William will have an opportunity to have a ‘conversation’ with Prince Harry at the coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

The brothers will have an ‘opportunity’ to end their feud

But with Meghan staying at home, will this mean that Harry and William will have a chance to talk things out?

Harry and William’s relationship has reportedly been at an all-time low ever since Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare. In the book, Harry made may accusations against the royal family including one revelation claiming that his brother pushed him during a row at Kensington Palace.

However, royal expert Adam Helliker claims that the pair will have a ‘great opportunity’ to mend things over as Meghan won’t be a ‘distraction’.

He told The Sun Online that the coronation will be the perfect time for the two brothers to “have a good old go at sorting things out without distraction”.

The expert also added that ‘there would be tension’ if Meghan had decided to join her husband at the event. He continued: “Had she come over there would be tension over her being an outsider. It’ll be a great opportunity for the brothers to got to one side and have a conversation.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and William for comment.

