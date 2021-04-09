Will there be a Bank Holiday to mark Prince Philip’s death?

Prince Philip ‘s death has left the country in period of national mourning – but should we expect a Bank Holiday?

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

Here’s everything you need to know following his death.

Prince Philip has sadly passed away (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip: What happens next?

Buckingham Palace’s plan for Prince Philip’s death is named Operation Forth Bridge.

The plan will begin to take place today (April 9).

Following his death, flags above public buildings will be lowered to half-mast.

Read more: Prince Harry was ‘set to reunite with Prince Philip for his 100th birthday’

Meanwhile, all royal public appearances are cancelled until further notice.

Television newsreaders will also wear black as a mark of respect, while MPs will sport black armbands in parliament.

For eight days, the Queen will not perform any official duties.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip: Will there be a Bank Holiday?

Unlike the Queen, there is no planned Bank Holiday following Philip’s death.

However, when the monarch’s death is confirmed, a code word will be used to inform the Prime Minister of the news.

Buckingham Palace’s plan for her death is known as Operation London Bridge.

A key part includes notifying foreign governments, as well as 36 other nations in the Commonwealth.

It is likely the announcement will be made on the BBC.

However, some believe a day should be set aside for Philip.

Will there be a Bank Holiday following Philip’s death? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Damn. Prince Philip passed? That’s crazy. Think we need a Bank Holiday to really process and mourn.”

A second said: “It is only right to mourn him properly the nation needs to recover.”

In addition, a third asked: “Prince Philip is dead. Do we get a Bank Holiday?”

Read more: Boris Johnson pays tribute to Prince Philip

Meanwhile, Prince Philip is not expected to have a state funeral.

Instead, he will likely be given a royal ceremonial funeral.

Furthermore, it’s thought a service will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.