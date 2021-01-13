Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to return to the UK this year, but will they bring son Archie?

The family have been living in California after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal life in March last year.

Last year, Meghan and Harry briefly spent time in the UK to do their final royal engagements, however, left Archie in the states.

Will Archie join Prince Harry and Meghan if they return to the UK? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archie hasn’t seen his great-grandparents or other members of the Royal Family in over a year.

And, it’s unknown whether they’ll bring Archie to the UK if they visit in 2021.

Reports claim the couple could return to the UK for the Queen’s birthday in April, her official birthday in June and Prince Philip’s 100th the same month.

In addition, there will also be the unveiling of the late Princess Diana’s statue in July to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

If coronavirus restrictions allow, Meghan and Harry could travel to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Archie join Meghan and Harry if they return to the UK?

Royal commentator Howard Hodgson hinted it could be Meghan’s decision whether Archie joins them.

According to the Express, he claimed Meghan “will do what she wants”.

Last year, Meghan and Harry faced pleas to bring Archie to see his great-grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip.

Archie hasn’t seen the Queen and Philip in months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dickie Arbiter, who was the Queen’s press secretary between 1988 and 2000, said Philip, 99, won’t be “here much longer”.

Speaking on news channel Nine News Australia in March last year, Mr Arbiter warned: “Prince Philip is going to be 99 in June, he’s not going to be here much longer.

“It would be a great pity if Archie wasn’t brought over so his great-grandparents could see him.”

