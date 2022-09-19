Why was the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret cremated?

The Queen’s state funeral took place today (Monday, September 19) – a far cry from her sister Princess Margaret, who was cremated.

While Her Majesty has been celebrated up and down the country in a very public ceremony, Margaret opted for something much more low-key.

In fact, it was so low-key, that even the royal family didn’t attend.

But what happened, and why was Margaret not given a regular state funeral that other royals receive?

Princess Margaret’s ashes were laid next to the remains of her beloved father, King George VI, and her mother, in St George’s Chapel. This evening, the Queen and Prince Philip will join them.

Princess Margaret didn’t get a funeral like the Queen’s (Credit: Cover Images)

Why was Princess Margaret cremated?

The Princess’s decision to be cremated is believed to have been influenced by the fact that there was no more room for normal burial in the chapel’s royal vault.

The only senior royal to have been cremated previously was Princess Louise. She was one of Queen Victoria’s daughters, and was cremated at Golders Green crematorium in 1928.

According to the Daily Mail, the entire ceremony only cost £280. However, it was also Margaret’s request that her family not attend her cremation.

A final prayer for Princess Margaret was said as her coffin disappeared.

Margaret’s close friend, Lady Glenconner, said the late Princess had not wanted to end up at Frogmore in Windsor Great Park. It’s where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried.

“She told me that she found Frogmore very gloomy,” said Lady Glenconner at the time.