Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a Christmas message on their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social channels.

But instead of wishing us all a ‘Merry’ one, because it’s all a rubbish for everyone to different degrees, they have chosen to focus instead on next year.

William and Kate has issued a message for the nation on Christmas Day (Credit: Splash)

Our future King and Queen have wished us all a better 2021 – which seems an eminently more fitting sentiment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

The message read: “This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are grief stricken from the loss of a loved one and those of you on the frontline who are somehow mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold and at risk to look after the rest of us.

A better 2021

“Wishing you a merry Christmas doesn’t feel right this year, so instead we’re wishing for a better 2021.”

Last week they shared a very wholesome-looking family snap to mark the festive season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

The accompanying message read: “The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year🎄.”

Cambridges’ Christmas family portrait

The stunning image was captured by Mark Porteous, who is often the photographer of choice for the royals.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family social accounts uploaded a message on behalf of Her Majesty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

It said, ‘Wishing all our followers a Merry Christmas’ and featured footage of St George’s Chapel choir singing ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year’.

Christmas Day royal birthday

The account also shared birthday greetings for the Queen’s cousin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

It said: “Wishing Princess Alexandra a very happy birthday today!

“The Princess, who is The Queen’s cousin, was born on Christmas Day in 1936 🎄.”

The Queen’s Speech airs on BBC1 and ITV at 3pm today.

