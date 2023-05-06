Who is the Duke of Norfolk, and why is he crucial to King Charles’ coronation?

Who is the Duke of Norfolk as he takes part in the ceremony for King Charles’ coronation.

Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 66, became the 18th Duke of Norfolk in 2002, inheriting his father’s peerages. And among those honours bestowed upon him as the most senior peer in Britain following his father’s death was the hereditary office of Earl Marshal.

The role means the Duke of Norfolk organises major ceremonial occasions. Indeed, he was the focal point when it came to bringing together the state funeral for the late Queen last year. And once again, for the coronation, he has a crucial role. Here is more information about the Duke of Norfolk and why he is important for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of Norfolk – right, in red – observes as the Accession Council gathered at St James’s Palace in London in September 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles’ coronation: Who is the Duke of Norfolk?

Previously styled as the Earl of Arundel, Edward Fitzalan-Howard’s comes from an aristocratic family with a lineage traced back to Edward I. Additionally, his ancestor the 3rd Duke of Norfolk was uncle to both Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, who married King Henry VIII.

He lives at his ancestral home of Arundel Castle in West Sussex. It dates back to the 11th century and has been the family seat of the Dukes of Norfolk for over 850 years.

The Duke was educated at Ampleforth College and Lincoln College, Oxford. His brother is Lord Gerald Fitzalan-Howard. And their sister, Lady Marcia Fitzalan-Howard, is an actress who appeared in 1980s comedy The New Statesman.

A father of five, the duke and his former wife Georgina divorced in 2022 following a long separation. The Duke and Duchess reportedly continued to live together in separate wings of Arundel Castle before their divorce was finalised.

The former couple are also said to have declined an invitation to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. This was said to be due to the announcement of their separation. And the late Queen was said to be saddened they “were unable to mend the marriage” at the time.

The Duke married Francesca Herbert in November of last year.

The Dukes of Norfolk go back hundreds of years with royal families (Credit: Cover Images)

What does the Duke of Norfolk do?

As well as his role behind-the-scenes, the Duke of Norfolk has also had a visible presence during royal occasions. He was spotted walking in the procession for the Queen’s funeral between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey. And he was also present throughout proceedings as the Accession Council convened at St James’s Palace for the Proclamation of King Charles.

The Duke of Norfolk will also have a prominent part to play for the coronation service. According to reports, he has been preparing for Saturday’s events alongside many military participants in late night rehearsals in central London. And that’s because he will figure in the King’s Procession.

The Duke of Norfolk, one in from the right, during the Proclamation itself (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ahead of the ceremony itself, the Duke will join the Marquess of Anglesey, the Duke of Westminster, the Earl of Caledon and the Earl of Dundee for the Procession. They will carry the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales. And they will also be accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry as they travel from Buckingham Palace.

