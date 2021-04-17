JJ Chalmers will be co-presenting the coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral on BBC One.

The veteran Royal Marine and Invictus Games medalist, 34, will present with Sophie Raworth live from Windsor.

JJ, full name John-James Chalmers, is a personal friend of Prince Harry’s, and attended all three parts of his wedding to Meghan Markle.

Here we take a look at his bond with the Duke of Sussex and more…

JJ Chalmers competed on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

How does JJ Chalmers know Prince Harry?

JJ and Harry became friends in 2014 when they met as JJ competed in a triathlon.

JJ sustained extreme injuries while serving in Afghanistan.

He suffered facial injuries, lost two fingers and his right elbow disintegrated as a result of a bomb blast while on duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

At the triathlon, Harry persuaded JJ to partake in his Invictus Games.

Prince Harry made an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing to support pal JJ Chalmers (Credit: BBC)

JJ went on to win the gold medal for Britain in the cycling event.

Their friendship continued, and he was subsequently invited to Harry’s wedding to Meghan.

JJ told The Mirror ahead of the wedding: “I sit here thinking ‘Prince Harry’s my friend’.

“Every time I see him, I have fun. It’s going to be awesome, a cracking day.”

What has JJ Chalmers said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

JJ has come out swinging in defence of his mate Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

He has repeatedly defended them since they stepped down as Senior Royals in March 2020.

For example, on The One Show he said he believes they made the right decision.

The veteran explained: “You look at the decision he has made, I think at the forefront of that is to protect his family, because that’s the number one role – to be a father and a husband.”

JJ Chalmers continually defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews)

He added: “He is a very principled individual and so when he looks as how social media talks about someone, he has to answer to his son one day when he begins to understand this and be able to look him in the face and say, ‘I made the right decision and I did right by you.'”

Meanwhile he said this month that he believes his chum will always serve Britain.

Despite his move to Montecito, California with his Meghan and their son Archie.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “Harry has made it very clear, not just throughout that interview [with Oprah Winfrey] but before it, that he wants to continue to serve the greater community – especially the ones he cares dearly about, including the armed forces community.



“Harry will continue to serve because he is a veteran and that is what he is doing now, albeit from a different place. All of us are in different places now.”

When was John-James Chalmers on Strictly?

JJ competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. He was partnered with Amy Dowden. He was booted off the dance competition series in the quarter finals after a dance-off against Jaimie Laing.

*Coverage of Prince Philip’s funeral will broadcast live on BBC One from 12.30pm on Saturday, April 17.

