The Queen is set to deliver her annual Queen’s Christmas speech later today (December 25), despite recent battles with her health.

The 95-year-old monarch will address the nation at 3pm in keeping with tradition.

BBC One and ITV are airing the speech, but it will also be available on other channels, including Sky News and Sky One.

You will also be able to listen to it on Radio Four.

The Queen will address the nation at 3pm on Christmas Day (Credit: YouTube)

What will the Queen’s speech be about this Christmas?

It’s not known yet exactly what Her Majesty will talk about, but she will pay tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April.

Christmas 2021 will mark her first Christmas without the Duke of Edinburgh after 73 years of marriage.

She will no doubt also mention the on-going battle against the coronavirus pandemic, particularly with the recent developments of the Omicron variant.

It has been a difficult year for the monarch (Credit: SplashNews)

What did the Queen say in her 2020 speech?

Last year, Queen Elizabeth used her speech as an opportunity to praise NHS staff and frontline workers for their hard work during some very dark times.

She also reminded people separated from friends and family over the festive season that they aren’t alone.

Her speech this year will likely contain some of the same sentiments following another difficult year with restrictions and uncertainty.

While she will no doubt touch upon some of her personal struggles, it’s not thought the Queen will go into detail.

Traditionally, the Queen’s Speech is pre-recorded in Buckingham Palace sometime in mid-December. It usually lasts around 10 minutes and the National Anthem follows.

The Queen faces her first Christmas without her husband (Credit: YouTube)

A very tough year for the Queen

It’s been a tough year for the monarch, not only due to losing her husband on April 9.

Her son, Prince Andrew, has been a regular in the tabloid press due to his connection with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

And her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, have also been controversial figures. Meghan gave birth to baby Lilibet in June, but the Queen has yet to meet her great-granddaughter.

Her Majesty’s own health has been the subject of much speculation too since she spent a night in hospital in October.

She also missed the annual Remembrance Service in November and cancelled an appearance at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

There was also the controversial BBC documentary The Princes and the Press.

Harry and Meghan have remained controversial this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Where to watch the Queen’s Christmas Day speech

The royal Christmas message has been broadcast since 1932 when it was first aired over the radio. Queen Elizabeth II has delivered the royal Christmas message since 1952.

It has been broadcast on television by the BBC since 1957.

