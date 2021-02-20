Princess Eugenie has revealed the name of her royal baby – and the new mum has now told of the meaning behind it.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child earlier this month.

And, earlier today (February 20), the couple shared a first look at their little boy’s face.

They also revealed the tot is named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie revealed the special meaning behind her son’s name (Credit: Instagram)

Princess Eugenie: What is the meaning behind baby name?

Royal fans were overjoyed to get their first glimpse of the newborn along with his parents.

But many well wishers were left wondering about the meaning behind his unusual name.

He is named after his great grandfather, and both his great x5 grandfathers.

According to royal observers – and perhaps unsurprisingly – the baby’s names are steeped in family tradition.

Other social media commentators also reckon the baby boy’s names have been selected as a form of tribute to senior family members.

And, posting on her Instagram Stories, Eugenie has revealed as much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

What has Eugenie said about the royal baby’s name?

Sharing a picture of her family once again, Eugenie wrote: “On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy.

“He is named after his great grandfather, and both his great x5 grandfathers.”

Read more: Princess Eugenie baby: Royal beams as she leaves hospital with newborn son

It was previously widely believed that August’s first middle name was a reference to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip.

He is currently in hospital after being admitted earlier this week for observation.

Welcome to the world August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

But what’s the inspiration behind his other names?

August’s first name in itself is slightly unusual, despite being a title given to Roman Emperors. It also translates from Latin to mean esteemed.

There have not been any previous monarchs of the United Kingdom named August. However, the full name of Queen Victoria’s husband was Francis Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel.

As Eugenie said, he is August’s five times great grandfather and it’s him the new baby is named after.

Eugenie and Jack leave hospital with August – but what is the meaning of the royal baby name? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

More royal connections with other middle names

Hawke, meanwhile, is believed to be an Anglo-Saxon name in origin.

But again there are suggestions it has much more recent historical meaning for the child’s parents.

One Twitter user has claimed to unearth a newspaper announcement from the 1800s relating to a Rev Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

Read more: Princess Eugenie baby: Queen’s granddaughter ‘wants son to be free of royal duties’

They go on to claim this is the five times great grandfather of Jack and that there is a link to the child’s name – something Eugenie backed up.

Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson reacts

Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie’s mother, also revealed her own delight at the child’s name.

She wrote on Twitter: “As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (Credit: ITV News)

“He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family.

“I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents.”

As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents pic.twitter.com/vgfvBbBKS1 — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) February 20, 2021

Baby August is currently 11th in line to the throne, behind his mother.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.