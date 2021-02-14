Valentine’s Day: Seven moments which prove Prince Charles and Princess Diana were once in love

Valentine’s Day is here and we’re looking back at when Prince Charles and Princess Diana captured the world with their relationship.

The pair were married for 15 years and welcomed two children – Prince William and Prince Harry – during their marriage.

ED! is looking back at moments which prove Charles and Diana were once in love before the breakdown of their marriage.

Diana and Prince Charles were once in love (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Valentine’s Day: Prince Charles and Diana’s engagement

Charles and Diana became engaged in February 1981.

The Prince of Wales proposed to Lady Diana Spencer on February 3, 1981, after just six months of dating.

Their engagement became official on February 24, 1981, and the couple gave an exclusive interview.

Charles and Diana during their engagement interview (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, the couple posed for a series of loved-up photos released by Buckingham Palace.

Diana looked stunning in a blue skirt suit, white blouse and a bow neck.

She finished the look off with black heels and a black clutch bag.

In the snaps, Diana and Charles looked incredibly happy and loved-up outside at Buckingham Palace.

Diana and Charles after they became engaged (Credit: Photo by Sipa/Shutterstock)

Their wedding day

Charles and Diana married at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981.

Branded the “wedding of the century”, millions around the globe tuned in to watch Diana and Charles say “I do”.

Following the ceremony, the couple kept with tradition and appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

They shared a kiss, much to the delight of the crowds watching below. This moment shows the couple were at their happiest since announcing their engagement.

Speaking to Andrew Morton in her biography, Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words, Diana said: “I remember being so in love with my husband that I couldn’t take my eyes off him.

“I just absolutely thought I was the luckiest girl in the world.”

The couple on their wedding day (Credit: YouTube)

Diana and Charles on their honeymoon

Following their wedding, Charles and Diana embarked on their honeymoon – a 14-day cruise aboard the royal yacht Britannia.

The couple ended their getaway at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Despite claims that a “clash in personality and interests became apparent during the honeymoon”, the pair seemed happy enough in photos taken at Balmoral.

In one, Charles planted a kiss on Diana’s hand as she smiled at her husband.

In the pictures, the couple beamed as Diana rested her head on Charles’ shoulder.

Meanwhile, in another, Charles put his arm around his wife while smiling.

Charles and Diana during their honeymoon (Credit: Shutterstock)

Becoming parents to their first-born son, Prince William

Diana and Charles welcomed their first son, Prince William, on June 21, 1982.

Hours after giving birth, Diana and Charles posed on the steps outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London with baby William.

The couple looked happier than ever as they introduced their son to the world.

One moment saw Diana and Charles smile at each other as she held William.

Diana and Charles with newborn Prince William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple’s first royal tour to Australia

In 1983, Diana took on her first overseas tour at just 22-years-old.

She and Charles toured Australia and New Zeland for more than 40 days and were joined by their baby son Prince William.

Several photos showed the family looking happy as they greeted royal fans in Oz.

Meanwhile, Charles and Diana were seen dancing together at a charity ball in Sydney.

The couple looked loved-up and genuinely in love with each other.

Diana and Charles sharing a dance (Credit: Photo by James Gray/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Couple welcome second son, Harry

Meanwhile, on September 15, 1984, Diana and Charles became parents again to their second son, Prince Harry.

The couple stuck with tradition and posed outside the Lindo Wing with their son.

Diana looked glowing in a red dress and matching red shoes as she introduced Harry to the cameras.

The couple beamed as Charles looked every inch the proud dad.

The former couple had a string of public kisses (Credit: Photo by James Gray/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Public kisses

Diana and Charles shared several public kisses during their marriage.

During a polo match in 1985, the couple kissed as she presented him with a prize at polo in Cirencester.

Meanwhile, they also had a romantic smooch at a polo match in 1987, after Diana handed Charles a prize at Guards Polo Club.

But the kisses didn’t stop there. During that same match, Diana kissed Charles again after presenting him with another polo prize.

In 1992, Charles kissed his wife while on a visit in Jaipur, India.

