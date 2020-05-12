TV bosses reportedly making film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting royal life

TV bosses are said to be working on turning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock departure from royal life into a film.

The Sussexes' lives are reportedly set to be depicted on the small screen by US cable network Lifetime

The company has already portrayed the couple's romance, wedding and work as senior royals in two TV films. Those features released in 2018 and 2019.

US network Lifetime is reportedly making a third film about Harry and Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, third film from Lifetime will focus on Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as working royals and move across the Atlantic.

What do we know so far?

Television news website TVLine claimed the biopic has a working title of Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

A synopsis claimed the feature would centre on the Sussexes' "controversial conscious uncoupling from the Crown, after the birth of their son Archie".

The film will reportedly focus on them stepping down and moving to LA (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It added: "The movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the Royal Family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms."

ED! contacted Lifetime for comment.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world earlier this year when they announced their decision to step down and carve out a new life for themselves and their son, Archie.

The movie details the struggles of the new parents.

Initially they moved to Canada, living for some time in relative seclusion on Vancouver Island. From there, they took up residence in Los Angeles.

Now, a forthcoming biography is promising to offer an "honest, up-close portrait" of the royal couple and tell their "true story".

Royal biography in the works

Titled Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is now available to pre-order.

The description on Amazon says the book will offer an "honest, up-close, and disarming portrait" of Harry and Meghan.

It follows news of a new biography about the couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It describes the couple as "confident, influential and forward-thinking".

It adds that "few know the true story of Harry and Meghan" and this biography will delve into that.

The biography will go "beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together".

