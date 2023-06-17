What DID Duchess Sophie tell Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour?

Royal family fans have been pondering what exactly Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, said to Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour.

Saturday’s (June 17) ceremony marked the first occasion the military spectacle was performed for King Charles. The parade and flypast over Buckingham Palace celebrates the monarch’s official birthday.

The Waleses watch the flypast during the Trooping the Colour celebrations earlier today (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Trooping the Colour news

Additionally, it was the first time since 1986 that the monarch rode on horseback for the event. But while King Charles, his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and his son Prince William all had roles to fulfil while riding a horse, other royals were able to use other modes of transport to make it to Horse Guards Parade and back from Buckingham Palace.

William’s three children and his wife Princess Kate for example, made their way in a carriage. They were also joined by Queen Camilla for the short trip down The Mall. And Anne and Edward’s other halves – Sir Tim Laurence and Sophie – also took the horse-drawn option.

But a later interaction between Sophie and her great-niece had some of those watching at home asking themselves whether the Duchess really said to the third in line to the throne what they may have thought she did.

Princess Charlotte is spoken to by Sophie (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did Sophie say to Princess Charlotte?

At one point during the BBC’s coverage of Trooping the Colour, cameras showed the young royal addressing her seated great-aunt.

Sophie then replied, after which Charlotte turned away, as if the brief interaction had ceased.

However, some social media users wondered whether the exchange may have halted as Sophie was issuing an instruction.

And so Twitter users – none of whom suggested they may be proficient lip readers – shared their opinions on the words Sophie said to Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Edinburgh watch the Trooping the Colour Ceremony on Horse Guards Parade! #TroopingtheColour 🔗https://t.co/nMoGNtl67qpic.twitter.com/U1cFqJ7sRR — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) June 17, 2023

Royal fan theories on social media

“Did Sophie tell Charlotte to sit down? #TroopingtheColour,” one social media user asked as they shared a clip of the moment.

Similarly, another amused onlooker asserted: “I think Sophie is telling Charlotte to sit down! Lol #TroopingtheColour.”

But not everyone was in agreement about what Sophie uttered.

“I thought she said: ‘It’s now,'” one person claimed. However, another tweeted: “Did she say ‘sit down’?”

What did Sophie say? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Other fans, meanwhile, were just happy to see two of their faves having time together.

“Princess Charlotte and aunt Sophie, they are both so lovely,” one person wrote.

I love how aunt Sophie is sitting with Charlotte.

And someone else posted: “I love how aunt Sophie is sitting with Charlotte #TroopingtheColour.”

ED! has approached Buckingham Palace for comments on claims about the Duchess of Edinburgh’s words.

Read more: Fears for King Charles during Trooping the Colour as concerned fans claim he’s ‘not in control’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.