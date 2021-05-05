Prince Charles once received a glowing tribute from his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles.

The Prince of Wales, 72, has been through a tough time recently.

He has had to deal with the fallout from his son Prince Harry’s exit from official Royal duties, as well as grieve for his father, Prince Philip, who died last month.

However, food writer Tom previously described his close bond to his stepfather, Charles, so it seems he would have been offering his support.

What did Tom say about his stepfather, Prince Charles?

In 2015, Tom told A Current Affair that he has “always adored” his stepfather, Charles.

“All you care about your parents is they’re happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment,” he said.

“I’ve always adored my stepfather; he’s always been a kind and good and lovely man.

“He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King.”

Tom also revealed that his children – Lola and Freddy – call the Prince of Wales “Umpa”.

What did Tom say about his mother being Queen?

His 73-year-old mother, Camilla, married Charles in 2005.

But, as key members of the Royal family get older and speculation deepens that there will be changes at the top, Tom doesn’t know if his mother will be called Queen when Charles subsequently becomes head of state.

“I honestly don’t know if Mum will be called Queen,” he recently told The Times newspaper.

“There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I’m sure, but I honestly don’t know if that’s true.”

How did Clarence House respond to rumours?

However, Clarence House denied that Camilla would receive the title of Queen Camilla whenever a change-over happens.

Citing an original press release from 2005, the Palace’s press office recently clarified the situation.

A statement said: “The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne.

“This was announced at the time of the marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all.”

