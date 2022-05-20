Tom Cruise hailed a ’true gentleman’ for his behaviour towards Kate Middleton at Top Gun premiere

Tom Cruise welcomed Kate Middleton and Prince William to the royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick last night (May 19).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked the red carpet at London’s Leicester Square Gardens.

Tom reprises his role of LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the movie, but he was far from a maverick when it came to his behaviour towards Kate on the red carpet.

Kate wore a stunning off-the-shoulder gown for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere (Credit: Splash News)

Will and Kate attend Top Gun premiere

William and Kate dressed to the nines for the premiere last night.

Kate looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret column gown, £2,300 Alexander McQueen clutch and £10,500 Robinson Pelham diamond star earrings.

William certainly wasn’t left in the shade when it came to his style, though.

He wore a midnight blue Alexander McQueen velvet dinner jacket, tuxedo trousers and velvet slippers embroidered with miniature fighter jets – in a nod to the film.

Tom Cruise lends Kate a helping hand

However, it wasn’t their outfits that fans of the royal couple were talking about on social media.

Instead, they looked to the Hollywood actor, and his gentlemanly behaviour towards the Duchess of Cambridge.

Tom was on hand to escort the couple down the red carpet, introducing him to his co-stars in the film.

And he took his role literally, turning to Kate to offer her his hand as they approached a small set of stairs.

She was walking next to him and took his hand for extra support as she made her climb.

Tom has been hailed a true gentleman (Credit: YouTube)

The pair seemed to be getting on famously, with Kate laughing and joking with the Hollywood heavyweight.

She even took his hand to help her walk. Tom was making her smile all the way.

It seems Tom is a fan of William, too, telling red carpet reporters that they have “a lot in common”.

“We have a lot in common. We both love England and we’re both aviators, we both love flying,” Tom said.

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise seemed to be getting on like a house on fire (Credit: Splash News)

Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton: ‘Tell me a better duo!’

Fans reacted with glee to the pictures of Tom supporting Kate.

Another agreed and said: “Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise, tell me a better duo.”

A third commented: “This picture fills my heart with joy. Kate and William look incredible, as does Tom Cruise. Love the dress, hair, his slippers and Tom being an absolute gent.

“Chivalry will never go out of fashion. I’ll be talking about this photo all day. Practically perfect in every way.”

“Married to a Prince and holding Tom Cruise’s hand. If there was ever a moment to be jealous of Kate, I’m pretty sure it’s now,” another quipped.

“Tom Cruise is a gentleman,” another said.

