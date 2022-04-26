Thomas Markle lashes out at Meghan for decision about Lilibet: ‘It really bothers me’

Thomas Markle has criticised his daughter Meghan for ‘leaving Lilibet behind’ while she and Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games.

Earlier this month, the couple flew to the Netherlands for the event after stopping off in the UK to see the Queen.

Meghan and Harry didn’t bring Archie, two, and his 10-month-old sister to the Games – prompting Thomas to make his feelings known.

Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle questioned her parenting skills (Credit: GB News)

Thomas Markle interview

Thomas once vowed to do an interview about Meghan every month until she agreed to speak to him.

The pair’s relationship is said to be in tatters after a very public falling out when the former Suits actress married Harry.

Now the American has weighed in on his daughter’s parenting skills.

Speaking to GB News he said: “To fly all the way over and not bring the children. That’s ridiculous. Most mothers don’t leave a nine-month-old child behind.

“They usually hold on to that child until the child gets a little older. That’s one thing that really bothers me.”

However, GB competitor James Stride told the Mail Online at the Games: “Meghan was quite chatty and told me she was missing her children.”

Meghan’s father has had a lot to say about his daughter (Credit: GB News)

Prince Harry news

Thomas isn’t the only member of the Markle family to criticise the L.A-based couple.

Meghan’s estranged sister Samantha accused Harry of “hypocrisy” after his trip to see the Queen.

The royal told NBC he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected” but Samantha wasn’t having any of it.

Speaking to LBC, she said: “Harry came out and said he just wants to protect the Queen, well that’s like sitting there lighting the fuse of a cannon ball and saying ‘wait, I am lighting this cannon ball here it comes, but I am protecting you.’

“It doesn’t work that way, it is such hypocrisy and the actions don’t speak as loudly as the words.”

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands (Credit: Action Press/Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry latest

It seems like the whole world has an opinion on the Sussexes and Donald Trump is no different.

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show, he accused Harry of being ‘lead by the nose’ by Meghan.

He said: “I’m not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn’t from the beginning. Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment.”

Trump also predicted the marriage would not last.

The former US president reckoned Harry would either get bored of being ‘bossed around’ or Meghan would ‘move on’.

Piers Morgan Uncensored is on tonight on TalkTV at 8pm.

