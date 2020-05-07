This Morning viewers gush over ‘down to earth’ Kate as she makes appearance

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, appeared on This Morning today and viewers were thrilled.

Kate appeared on the daytime show to discuss her new community photography project she's launching alongside the National Portrait Gallery, titled Hold Still.

The mum-of-two is calling on the public to show the "resilience, bravery and kindness" that people are experiencing by taking pictures of family, friends and colleagues living under lockdown.

The Duchess revealed it's "really hard" being away from family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate Middleton appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did the Duchess say?

Kate said: "It’s really hard.

"We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great.

"In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult.

Kate admitted not seeing family members is "hard" (Credit: ITV)

"It’s hard to explain to a five and a six, nearly seven-year-old what’s going on."

Meanwhile, Kate spoke about capturing photographs of her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate said: "I've spent lots of time, picking up my camera and taking pictures of the children because they are always around us.

"It's really capturing those moments that feel real to you."

Kate went on to speak about Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's recent birthday images, which she captured.

Kate Middleton is a breath of fresh air!

The images of Louis, two, showed him playing with paint, which he later got all over his face.

She joked: "I should have taken of what I looked like after that. Luckily, that wasn't documented.

"I looked like Louis at the end of that!"

Viewers were thrilled to see Kate on the daytime show.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "I do think it’s impossible to not love Kate, she is one of the nicest and down to earth royals."

Another added: "Kate Middleton is a breath of fresh air! So humble and so down to earth!"

A third wrote: "Kate Middleton is just absolutely lovely isn’t she?"

