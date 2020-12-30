The Royal Family has treated us to lovely, cute and touching photos in 2020.

The Cambridge family have delighted their fans with family photos while new pics of the Queen and Prince Philip were released.

Twitter account Gert’s Royals has collected the top Instagram posts of the year from the royal family’s three official accounts – @RoyalFamily, @KensingtonRoyal and @ClarenceHouse.

.@KensingtonRoyal’s top 9 on Instagram for 2020 1 & 9 – William’s Birthday

2 – Clapping for Carers

3 & 7 – Charlotte’s Birthday

4 & 6 – Louis’s Birthday

5 – Wedding Anniversary

8 – Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/Im9QUaR4oR — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 14, 2020

What were the Royal Family’s most popular Instagram posts of 2020?

First up Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Instagram posts racked up millions of likes this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s top post showed William and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William with his three children became the most popular Instagram post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The family were seen sitting on a swing outside as Kate captured the image.

The picture marked William’s 38th birthday in June.

Meanwhile, the family’s second most popular post showed George, Charlotte and Louis Clapping for Carers in a sweet video.

The royal children joined many people across the UK to pay tribute to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The post bagged over two million likes.

Other images which have been named the most popular include Charlotte’s fifth birthday photos and Louis’ second birthday snaps.

The Royal Family children’s birthday posts

Kate snapped images of Charlotte to mark her birthday in May and one received 1.7 million likes.

The adorable pics showed the little girl beaming for the photos as she looked a spitting image of her mum.

Meanwhile, the Duchess also captured little Louis enjoying a spot of painting for his birthday in April.

Prince Louis on his birthday in April (Credit: Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock)

One snap, which showed Louis showing his hands covered in rainbow paint, racked up 1.6 million likes.

However, it wasn’t just the royal children who sparked delight amongst fans.

A throwback photo of William and Kate’s wedding day was shared to mark their ninth anniversary in April.

William and Kate on their wedding day in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

That image bagged 1.5 million likes.

In addition, a picture of William with his arm around dad Prince Charles bagged 1.4 million likes.

The couple released the photo to mark Father’s Day in June.

Beatrice’s wedding photo proved to be popular with royal fans (Credit: Photo by Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the Royal Family Instagram page’s top post showed The Queen and Prince Philip standing socially distanced from Princess Beatrice on her wedding day.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in July.

.@RoyalFamily’s top 9 of 2020 on Instagram. 1 & 2 Beatrice’s wedding

3 & 7 – Philip’s birthday

4 & 9- Queen & Philip’s Anniv

5 – Charlotte’s birthday

6 – Queen & Heirs to mark new decade

9 – @captaintommoore Investiture pic.twitter.com/IbwAi3oIDY — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 14, 2020

The image received 1.1 million likes.

The second most popular post showed a portrait of Beatrice and Edoardo on their special day which bagged over 842,000 likes.

Other popular images showed Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh.

One showed the couple at Windsor Castle to mark Philip’s 99th birthday in June which bagged more than 808,000 likes.

The Queen and Philip seen to mark his 99th birthday in June (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Royal Family: Queen and Philip’s wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, they also released a snap of The Queen and Philip to mark their 73rd wedding anniversary.

That picture racked up over 807,000 likes.

The fifth most popular image showed Princess Charlotte on her birthday which received over 784,000 likes.

In addition, the Royal Family Instagram page shared an image of The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

The image marked the new decade. It racked up over 745k likes.

Finally, their ninth most popular image showed The Queen knighting Captain Sir Tom Moore in July after he raised millions for the NHS amid the pandemic.

It bagged 639k likes.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives knighthood from The Queen (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Clarence House receives thousands of likes in 2020

Finally, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s Instagram page Clarence House kept fans entertained this year.

.@ClarenceHouse’s top 9 for 2020 on Instagram. 1- Louis’s Birthday

2 – William’s Birthday

3 – Beatrice’s wedding

4 – Archie’s birthday

5 – Covid, Get well soon

6 – Wedding Anniv

7- Charlotte’s Birthday

8 – Clap for Carers

9 – Kate’s Birthday pic.twitter.com/iJF5tdN8W0 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 14, 2020

Their most popular photo showed Charles sweetly hugging grandson Louis to mark his second birthday in April.

The image received over 296,000 likes.

Next up is a photo of Charles leaning on William’s shoulder to mark William’s birthday in June.

The father-son image racked up over 191,000 likes.

The third most popular image was taken at Beatrice’s wedding in July.

Charles and Camilla congratulated the couple of their nuptials.

Meanwhile, their fourth most popular post showed Charles gazing lovingly at grandson Archie – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son.

The photo, which was from Archie’s christening in July 2019, was shared to mark Archie’s birthday in May.

Another snap, which was sixth most popular, showed Charles and Camilla at their Birkhall home in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The photo marked their 15th wedding anniversary. It received over 122,000 likes.

Meanwhile, their eighth most popular post showed the couple Clapping for Carers in April.

That received over 120k likes.

Finally, rounding off the collection is an image of Camilla and the Duchess of Cambridge to mark Kate’s birthday in January.

Meanwhile, it racked up more than 114,000 likes.

