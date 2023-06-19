Why it’s the perfect time for the monarchy to do a royal reality TV series

The Royal Family doing a reality TV show is something I would LOVE to watch. Wouldn’t you?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Real Housewives and The Osbournes have all been hits over the years with their family reality shows. But is it time for the monarchy to delve into the venture? I think so.

It seems the days where the royals were seen as not like us normal folk are starting to fade out. I think the royals are becoming more relatable by the day – especially William, Kate and their kids. I mean, the entertainment ‘His Royal Mischief’ Prince Louis would provide would be a ratings hit on its own!

I’d love to see a royal reality series (Credit: Cover Images)

It’s a perfect time for the royal family to do a reality series

So why is it the perfect time for the monarchy to do a reality series? Well, firstly, a royal reality series would answer those questions we all secretly have – what’s it like behind closed royal doors? Where do the royals shop? What do King Charles and Queen Camilla watch on TV? What do William and Kate get up to with the kids when they’re not working? We all want to know this, let’s be honest, and a reality show could be the answer.

It’s no secret that us Brits love seeing the royals out and about – whether it be a royal engagement or a big royal event like Trooping the Colour 2023 last weekend.

It’s always great to see the Prince and Princess of Wales out with their three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, – too.

Wouldn’t you like a glimpse into Charles and Camilla’s home life? (Credit: Cover Images)

Wouldn’t it be great to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the Walses’ family life? I sure would watch!

Another reason it would probably be an absolute hit in my opinion is because many people like keeping up with the royal ‘drama’. Would we get to see how the royals deal with the Prince Harry and Meghan saga behind closed doors? Think we’d all love a fly-on-the-wall look at this, right?

Netflix’s The Crown has been going for 5 seasons and continues to be as popular as ever. There’s definitely an appetite for royal drama and I think any streaming service would be on to a winner with a monarchy reality series.

Would you watch a royal reality series? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A royal reality series?

On a more serious note, I think viewers getting a more intimate look at the royals’ lives would make them appear more relatable and in touch with the current climate of the country.

We know the royals are big on charity work and helping those in need, but to be able to see what they also do in private would be a big boost for the family.

It’s no secret that popularity polls have been dropping off slowly following the death of the Queen, so I think if the King and Queen Camilla were shown in a more relatable light, it could boost those polls back up.

Come on Netflix, make this happen please!

